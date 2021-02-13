Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025
This report focuses on the global Drilling & Completion Fluids Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drilling & Completion Fluids Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Baker Hughes Inc. (U.S.)
Weatherford International (U.S.)
Halliburton Company (U.S.)
M-I Swaco (U.S.)
AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)
National Oilwell Varco (U.S.)
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.)
BASF SE (Germany)
DuPont (U.S.)
The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)
Scomi Group (Malaysia)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Water-based Systems
Oil-based Systems
Synthetic-based Systems
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Land Well
Offshore Well
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To present the Drilling & Completion Fluids Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drilling & Completion Fluids Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Water-based Systems
1.4.3 Oil-based Systems
1.4.4 Synthetic-based Systems
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Land Well
1.5.3 Offshore Well
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market Size
2.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Baker Hughes Inc. (U.S.)
12.1.1 Baker Hughes Inc. (U.S.) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Introduction
12.1.4 Baker Hughes Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Baker Hughes Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development
12.2 Weatherford International (U.S.)
12.2.1 Weatherford International (U.S.) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Introduction
12.2.4 Weatherford International (U.S.) Revenue in Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Weatherford International (U.S.) Recent Development
12.3 Halliburton Company (U.S.)
12.3.1 Halliburton Company (U.S.) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Introduction
12.3.4 Halliburton Company (U.S.) Revenue in Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Halliburton Company (U.S.) Recent Development
12.4 M-I Swaco (U.S.)
12.4.1 M-I Swaco (U.S.) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Introduction
12.4.4 M-I Swaco (U.S.) Revenue in Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 M-I Swaco (U.S.) Recent Development
12.5 AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)
12.5.1 AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Introduction
12.5.4 AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands) Revenue in Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands) Recent Development
12.6 National Oilwell Varco (U.S.)
12.6.1 National Oilwell Varco (U.S.) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Introduction
12.6.4 National Oilwell Varco (U.S.) Revenue in Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 National Oilwell Varco (U.S.) Recent Development
12.7 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.)
12.7.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Introduction
12.7.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.) Revenue in Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.) Recent Development
12.8 BASF SE (Germany)
12.8.1 BASF SE (Germany) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Introduction
12.8.4 BASF SE (Germany) Revenue in Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 BASF SE (Germany) Recent Development
12.9 DuPont (U.S.)
12.9.1 DuPont (U.S.) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Introduction
12.9.4 DuPont (U.S.) Revenue in Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 DuPont (U.S.) Recent Development
12.10 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)
12.10.1 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Introduction
12.10.4 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Revenue in Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Recent Development
12.11 Scomi Group (Malaysia)
Continuous…
