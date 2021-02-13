Enterprise Session Border Controller Market Development Status and Growth Analysis by Comprehensive Study AudioCodes Ltd., ADTRAN Inc., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Edgewater Networks Inc., GENBAND Inc., Ingate Systems AB and Others

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Market. The Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market research report prediction the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with type segment & market application. A detailed study of product picture and specifications, revenue, cost, price, gross, capacity and production, company profiles, and contact information is carried out in the analysis of Global Enterprise Session Border Controller industry key manufacturer’s section.

On the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global enterprise session border controller market are:-

Audio Codes Ltd.,

ADTRAN Inc.,

Avaya Inc.,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

Edgewater Networks Inc.,

GENBAND Inc.,

Ingate Systems AB,

Oracle Corporation,

Patton Electronics Co.,

Sonus Networks Inc., among others.

Market Analysis:

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market accounted for USD 325.6 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Enterprise session border controller is a technology which has enabled the businesses to replace the conventional communications with the Voice over IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications (UC) solutions and cloud-based services to improve collaboration, productivity, and reduce operating expenses. This technology has led to secure communications, and preserve the high service levels to cater the changing demand of the customer. The market is majorly driven by increased demand for secured communications and increased security concerns. However, the high installation costs may restrain the growth of the market.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increased demand for secured communications

Growing Security Concerns

Increasing up gradation in network infrastructure

High installation cost

Lack of Awareness

Market Segmentation:

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market is segmented on the basis of:-

session capacity into up to 200, up to 600, up to 1000, up to 5,000, and more than 5,000.

On the basis of function, the global enterprise session border controller market is segmented into

Security,

Connectivity,

Quality Of Service,

Regulatory,

Media Services, And

Revenue Optimization.

On the basis of enterprise level, the global enterprise session border controller market is segmented into:-

Small,

Medium and



On the basis of vertical, the global enterprise session border controller market is segmented into:-

Manufacturing,

BFSI,

Transportation,

Healthcare,

Media And Entertainment,

IT And Telecommunication and others

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

