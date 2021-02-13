Event Logistics – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Event Logistics Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Event Logistics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Event Logistics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Event Logistics market, analyzes and researches the Event Logistics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Agility

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

Kuehne + Nagel

Rhenus Logistics

UPS

ACME Global Logistics

Allseas Global Logistics

AMR Group

Charles Kendall

Chaucer Logistics Group

DMS Global Event Logistics

EFI Logistics

Mothers & Sons

Pyramid Logistics

Senator International

Servicing International Trade Events (SITE)

SOS Global Express

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1629308-global-event-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Inventory Management

Delivery Systems

Freight Forwarding

Other

Market segment by Application, Event Logistics can be split into

Entertainment

Sports

Trade Fair

Other

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1629308-global-event-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Event Logistics

1.1 Event Logistics Market Overview

1.1.1 Event Logistics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Event Logistics Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Event Logistics Market by Type

1.3.1 Inventory Management

1.3.2 Delivery Systems

1.3.3 Freight Forwarding

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Event Logistics Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Entertainment

1.4.2 Sports

1.4.3 Trade Fair

1.4.4 Other

2 Global Event Logistics Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Event Logistics Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Agility

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Event Logistics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 DB Schenker

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Event Logistics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 DHL International GmbH

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Event Logistics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Kuehne + Nagel

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Event Logistics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Rhenus Logistics

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Event Logistics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 UPS

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Event Logistics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 ACME Global Logistics

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Event Logistics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Allseas Global Logistics

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Event Logistics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 AMR Group

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Event Logistics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Charles Kendall

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Event Logistics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Chaucer Logistics Group

3.12 DMS Global Event Logistics

3.13 EFI Logistics

3.14 Mothers & Sons

3.15 Pyramid Logistics

3.16 Senator International

3.17 Servicing International Trade Events (SITE)

3.18 SOS Global Express

4 Global Event Logistics Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Event Logistics Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Event Logistics Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Event Logistics in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Event Logistics

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1629308

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)