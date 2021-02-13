Eye Surgical Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Global Eye Surgical Industry

New Study On “2018-2023 Eye Surgical Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The Eye Care surgical market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). As eye health is an important part of overall health, the ophthalmic surgical market has emerged as a crucial part of eye care sector. Eye disorder is increasing due to pollution, consistent use of computers and mobiles, surrounding atmosphere and so on. There are number of surgeries performed to correct vision defects such as cataract surgery, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma surgery, refractive surgery, and others. There are various factors which influence the growth of this market such as technological advancement in the eye care sector. This results in shifting from open surgical procedures to minimally invasive surgeries for the treatment of eye diseases. Introduction of new type of lasers and other devices helps in reduction of human errors and increase the ophthalmologist’s ability. High prevalence of ophthalmic diseases is one of the major factors for the growth of this market.

Growing health infrastructure and innovations will further boost the market growth. However, there are some factors acting as barrier for this market which includes high cost of the devices and lack of skilled professionals in the rural areas.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3409168-global-eye-surgical-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

The North America is the leading region in eye care surgical market due to high spending in healthcare sector, growth in technological advancement and awareness among people in this region. Europe covers considerable market share due to cohesive government policies and funds for R&D to explore eye care treatment. Asia pacific region considered as the fastest growing eye surgical market due to rapid developing healthcare technologies and significant pool of eye patients.

The companies contributing in the global market includes Abbott Laboratories Inc, Ellex Medical Lasers, Topcon Corporation, Bausch&Lomb, Glaukos Corporation, Rhein medicals Inc., Carl Zeiss AG and so on. The companies are competing in the market by introducing more innovative and advanced products to provide better eye care services.

Research Methodology

The market study of eye care surgical market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as Cancer Research UK, National Cancer Institute, American Cancer Society and others.

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue

The report is intended for drug manufacturers, healthcare provider, government organizations for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers and initial norms. The report will be delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global Eye care surgical market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Eye care surgical Market Research and Analysis, By Types

2. Global Eye care surgical Market Research and Analysis, By End Users

3. Global Eye care surgical Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of global Eye Care Surgical Market

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global eye Care surgical market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global Eye Care Surgical Market .

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned 1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES INC.

2. ACCUTOME, INC.

3. ALLERGAN PLC

4. AURO LABORATORIES LTD.

5. BAUSCH& LOMB

6. BIOTECH VISIONCARE

7. BLINK MEDICAL LTD.

8. CARL ZEISS AG

9. CIBA VISION

10. COOPERVISION

11. DUCKWORTH & KENT LTD.

12. ELLEX MEDICAL LASERS

13. ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A.

14. GLAUKOS CORPORATION

15. HEIDELBERG ENGINEERING INC.

16. HOYA CORPORATION

17. HUAIAN FRIMEN CO., LTD.

18. IRIDEX CORPORATION

19. JOHNSON & JOHNSON

20. LASER SIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

21. LUMENIS LTD.

22. LUXOTTICA GROUP S.P.A.

23. NIDEK CO.,LTD.

24. NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

25. OPHMED CO., LTD.

26. RHEIN MEDICAL INC.

27. STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY

28. TOPCON CORPORATION

29. VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

30. VISUFARMA B.V.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3409168-global-eye-surgical-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Some Major Points from Table of content:

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. MARKET DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHT & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. RULES & REGULATIONS

2.3.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.1.3. CHINA

2.3.1.4. JAPAN

2.3.1.5. INDIA

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANTS

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. ADVANCEMENT IN EYE CARE TECHNOLOGIES

3.1.2. INCREASING PREVALENCE OF OPHTHALMIC DISEASES

3.1.3. RISING DEMAND FOR MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERIES

3.1.4. RISING GERIATRIC POPULATION BASE

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. HIGH COST OF DEVICES

3.2.2. LACK OF SKILLED PROFESSIONALS IN RURAL REGION

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. INCREASING HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE IN UNTAPPED MARKET

3.3.2. R&D INVESTMENT IN EYE CARE

3.3.3. GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES TO ENHANCE EYE HEALTH ACCESS

CHAPTER 4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. BY TYPE

4.1.1. CATARACT SURGERY

4.1.2. GLAUCOMA SURGERY

4.1.3. DIABETIC RETINOPATHY

4.1.4. REFRACTIVE SURGERY

4.1.5. VITREO-RETINAL SURGERY

4.2. BY END USER

4.2.1. DIAGNOSTIC CENTRES

4.2.2. HOSPITALS

4.2.3. EYE CARE CLINICS

CHAPTER 5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY MARKET STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.1.3. REST OF NORTH AMERICA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

6.2.2. FRANCE

6.2.3. GERMANY

6.2.4. ITALY

6.2.5. SPAIN

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

CHAPTER 7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES INC.

7.2. ACCUTOME, INC.

7.3. ALLERGAN PLC

7.4. AURO LABORATORIES LTD.

7.5. BAUSCH& LOMB

7.6. BIOTECH VISIONCARE

7.7. BLINK MEDICAL LTD.

7.8. CARL ZEISS AG

7.9. CIBA VISION

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym