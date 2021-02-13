Fly ash is an extremely fine powder consisting of spherical particles, less than 50 micron in size. Fly ash is produced when coal is combusted to produce electricity. There is a growing demand for fly ash in Portland cement & concrete, bricks & blocks, road construction and agriculture activities, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Fly Ash Market accounted for USD 4.60 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Key Competitors:

Aggregate Industries, Ashtech (India) Pvt. Ltd., Boral Limited, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V., Charah LLC, Waste Management (Flyashdirect), Lafarge, Salt River Materials Group, Separation Technologies LLC, Hi-Tech FlyAsh (India) Private Limited, National Minerals Corporation, Titan America LLC. and many more.

Competitive Landscape:

The global fly ash market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Major Market Drivers:

Demand in construction sector

Increasing focus on infrastructure and road paving in Asia-Pacific

Promotion of fly ash by governments of various countries

Market Restraint:

Harmful properties of fly ash

Market Segmentation:

on the basis of type:

class F,

class C,

On the basis of application:

Portland cement & concrete,

bricks & blocks,

road construction,

agriculture,

and others,

On the basis of geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Make an Inquiry for Discount On this Report@

