Geofencing Market Growth And Demands Forecast 2025 With Pulsate, Apple, Esri, Google, Simpli.fi, Microsoft, Samsung Electronics

Global Geofencing Market is expected to reach USD 3,965.24 million by 2025 from USD 582.2 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.01% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The global circuit breaker market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run.

The New Geofencing market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The renowned players in geofencing market are

Apple, inc.

Thumbvista

pulsate

fi Holdings inc.

ESRI

Bluedot Innovation

Geomoby

Gpswox, ltd.

Localytics

SWIRL Networks inc.

Others: Gimbal Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Radar Labs Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Verve Inc., Mapcite, Pulsate, Mobinius Technologies, and many more. The report includes market shares of geofencing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Geofencing consists of data software programs which are collected from the GPS (Global Positioning Systems). It is a virtual surrounding created around the lands boundary. It includes the location details as per geographic parameters. The essential factor in charge of the expanding prevalence of the geofencing is that it permits an overseer who has set up the geofencing to set up the triggers for occasions. These triggers are set by the head for the occasions, for example, section or exit of the gadgets inside the chose limits by the overseer. Now a day’s geofencing is getting importance because of various applications such as google earth. It has various applications in pharmaceutical industry, media, retail, entailment and other.

In 2018, Bluedot Innovation launched launched Bluedot Location Marketing on the Salesforce App Exchange; it will help them to empowered businesses to connect with their customers, partners, and employees in entirely new ways.

According to ACS Chemical Neuroscience, in 2016, in U.S., global pharmaceutical industry was stated to be USD 446 Billion alone. According to Outlook report, The U.S. media and entertainment industry is USD 735 billion which includes commercials, television program, streaming content, radio, broadcast,and other.

The industry is expected to reach around USD 830 billion by 2022. Thus above factor proves that media sector and pharmaceutical industry is growing which will derive the demand for market.

Market Segmentation: Global Geofencing Market

The market is based on

Component

Service

Geofencing Type

Organization Size

Vertical

Geographical Segments

Based on component, the market is segmented into

Solution

Services

Based on service, the market is segmented into

Deployment and integration services

Support and maintenance services

Consulting and advisory services

API management and testing services

Based on geofencing type, the market is segmented into

Fixed geofencing

Mobile geofencing

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into

Small and medium-sized enterprises

Large enterprise

Based on vertical, the market is segmented into transportation and

Logistics

Retail

Healthcare and life sciences

Industrial manufacturing

Media and entertainment and other

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil are among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Technological advancements and rise in the use of spatial data and analytical tools

Increasing applications in numerous industry sectors

Rising adoption of location-based application among consumers

Increasing awareness regarding safety and security among consumers

