Glass Insulation Market Analysis, Competitors, Trends, With Guardian Industries, Saint-Gobain, NSG Pilkington, Cardinal Glass Industries & More

The report includes glass insulation market shares of glass insulation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The Global Glass Insulation Market is expected to reach USD 85.31 billion by 2025, from USD 43.57 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Glass of windows is insulated so that the heat is reflected from the room. Thermally insulated glasses are also known as low e-glass and low-emissivity. They also allow the light and heat from sun to go through the glasses. Insulated glass has many benefits such as high thermal insulation, solar heat gain, energy efficiency and less condensation. It also helps in controlling the temperature and humidity of room and buildings, windows of train, hotels, houses, cell phones, and cars. Some of the major players operating in the global market are

Viracon

Guardian Glass

Saint Gobain

Cardinal Glass

NSG (Pilkington)

Bystronic Glass

Vitro Architectural Glass

Tower Insulating Glass Inc.

Stracthclyde Insulating Glass

Ittihad Insulating Glass Company

Eco Glass

JE Berkowitz

United Plate Glass Company

Fuso Glass

Ann Arbor Glass

PPG Industries, Inc.

Johns Manville

Owens Corning

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

more

The new market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The global glass insulation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

It is considered to be the most effective way in the reduction of air-to-air heat transfer through the glazing when used in combination with reflective glass coatings, IG units become an effective means to conserve energy and comply with building codes.

According to U.S. Census Bureau, in 2016, total construction spending increased 6.5% from the previous year.

Moreover, in 2014, construction spending was up nearly 11% and in 2015 it increased 10.7%.

According to U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, construction sector will have one of the largest increases in real output and will reach almost USD 1.2 trillion by 2020.

Moreover, the U.S. population is expected to grow from 321.2 billion to 338 billion by 2020 and requires more construction.

These factors will help in the growth of the glass insulation market.

The global glass insulation market is segmented based on type, application and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global glass insulation market is segmented into

Insulating Glass Units

Glass Wool

Cellular Glass And Others

On the basis of application, the global glass insulation market is classified into non-residential construction, residential construction, industrial applications, HVAC and others.

the global glass insulation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in the construction sector

Demand for green buildings

Increasing cost of energy

Stringent government regulations

Regulations regards to carbon dioxide emissions

Lack of awareness

