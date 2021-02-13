Global 3D Optical Metrology Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights – Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, NIKON METROLOGY, Leica Microsystems, Perceptron, AMETEK, Zeta Instruments, Capture 3D, Inc.,
The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global 3D Optical Metrology market. The Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein thickness, packaging type and end-use segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The Global 3D Optical Metrology Market accounted for USD 12,165.25 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
The study emphasizes advancement in 3D Optical Metrology solutions as it has immense influence on the decision making process in almost all socioeconomic and business aspects. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global 3D Optical Metrology market along with the market forecast in terms of revenue growth for all segments.
In the final section of the report on 3D Optical Metrology, the ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the total 3D Optical Metrology market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth evaluation of their capabilities and success in the 3D Optical Metrology marketplace.
KEY INSIGHTS
- Competitors –In this section, various 3D Optical Metrology industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.
- Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the 3D Optical Metrology Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.
- Analytical Tools – The 3D Optical Metrology Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.
- Production Analysis – Production of the 3D Optical Metrology is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various 3D Optical Metrology Market key players is also covered.
- Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.
- Supply and Consumption –In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the 3D Optical Metrology This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.
- The 360-degree 3D Optical Metrology overview based on a global and regional level
- Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level
- A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants
- Other analysis – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the 3D Optical Metrology
Market Segmentation
The global 3D optical metrology market is segmented based on component, type, deployment model, application, end users and geographical segments.
Based on component, the market is segmented into
- hardware,
- software and
- services
On the basis of type, the market is segmented into
- optical digitizer and scanner,
- coordinate measuring machine and
- 3D automated optical inspection system
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into
- reverse engineering,
- virtual assembly,
- quality control,
- rapid prototyping and others
On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into
- automotive,
- aerospace and
- defense,
- heavy machinery,
- medical,
- electronics,
- energy and power,
- construction and others
On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into
- large enterprises,
- small and
- medium enterprises
Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
Leading players of Global 3D Optical Metrology Market are
- Olympus Corporation of the Americas,
- Capture 3D, Inc.,
- NIKON METROLOGY,
- Leica Microsystems,
- Carl Zeiss Vision,
- Mitutoyo America Corporation,
- Steinbichler Vision Systems, Inc.,
- Renishaw, Bruker,
- Zygo Corporation,
- KLA-Tencor,
- Perceptron,
- AMETEK,
- Zeta Instruments,
- Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence,
- Steinbichler Vision Systems, Inc.,
- FARO Technologies,
- Renishaw,
- GOM Metrology,
- KEYENCE CORPORATION,
- Sensofar,
- Sensofar USA,
- CyberOptics,
- Creaform and others.
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
- Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
- List of abbreviations
See the complete table of contents and list of exhibits, as well as selected illustrations and example pages from this report.
Major market drivers and restraints
- Growing obligation to follow international measurement standards
- Lack of skilled personnel
- Rising inspection, measurement and quality control in different manufacturing industry
- More of product innovation and advancements
Key Stakeholders:
- 3D Optical Metrology Manufacturers
- 3D Optical Metrology Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
- 3D Optical Metrology Subcomponent Manufacturers
- Industry Association
- Downstream Vendors
Competitive Analysis
The global 3D optical metrology market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
