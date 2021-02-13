Global Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast to 2025 | Major Players Siemens AG, ARKRAY, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Global Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market latest research report offers a complete analysis of the Acute Intermittent Porphyria – industry influencing driving factors, impacting trends and demand, competitive landscape and factors restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, our analysts aim at precisely forecasting the growth rate of the Global Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market using various market sizing methodologies such as bottom-up and top-down approaches to help our clients and other enterprises gain a better understanding of the current Global Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market scenario.

Global Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market report provides detailed information about the market competitive landscape, regional landscape, vendor landscape, market size and forecast, key leading countries and regions. Also includes Digital Inks Market analysis, key manufacturers, key market highlights, Key product types, market drivers and restrains, key challenges and industry trends.

According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, ‘’ Global Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market accounted to USD xx million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Acute intermittent porphyria (AIP) is a genetic metabolic disorder. The disorder affects the production of heme, the oxygen-binding prosthetic group of hemoglobin. Generally, it is characterized by a deficiency of the enzyme porphobilinogen deaminase.

Acute Intermittent Porphyria market is expected to grow in the near future due to growing occurrence of the metabolic disorders, and growing geriatric population.

Some of the major players operating in global Acute Intermittent Porphyria market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dahaner, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, ARKRAY, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sonova Holding AG, C.R. Bard Inc., and 3M among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market

Diagnosis

Blood

Urine

DNA

Serum

Treatment

Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone Analogues

Prophylactic Hematin Infusions

End-Users

Hospital

Clinics

Research Centers

Geographical Segmentation

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Factors Driving Growth In The Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market

Growing occurrence of the metabolic disorders

The metabolic complaints are related to the failure in one of the body hormone or enzyme systems, a storage disease associated with the lack of metabolism of secretory products because of the lack of production of a specific enzyme, or the breakdown or reduced activity of some metabolic function.

The more number of metabolic disorder cases will increase the acute intermittent porphyria market.

Rising Geriatric Population

The rising age leads to diseases which include eye disease, neurological problems, dental diseases, and so on. The According to World Population Ageing, the number of older people generally having age of 60 years or more is expected to increase from 841 million in 2013 to more than 2 billion in 2050.

The rising number of geriatric population leads to more number of genetic disease as the ageing population is more prone to these problems, which is boosting the market in the forecast period.

