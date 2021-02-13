Global Ad Server Software 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025
Ad servers are software that help website publishers earn money from their website through online advertising.
In 2018, the global Ad Server Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Ad Server Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ad Server Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Adzerk
Google
Epom
AdGlare
AdSpeed
DoubleClick
Media.net
OpenX
Zedo
AdTech By Aol
Broadstreet
AdGear For Publishers
AerServe
Atlas Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Ad Server Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Ad Server Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ad Server Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Ad Server Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 Web Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Ad Server Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Ad Server Software Market Size
2.2 Ad Server Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Ad Server Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Ad Server Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Adzerk
12.1.1 Adzerk Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Ad Server Software Introduction
12.1.4 Adzerk Revenue in Ad Server Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Adzerk Recent Development
12.2 Google
12.2.1 Google Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Ad Server Software Introduction
12.2.4 Google Revenue in Ad Server Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Google Recent Development
12.3 Epom
12.3.1 Epom Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Ad Server Software Introduction
12.3.4 Epom Revenue in Ad Server Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Epom Recent Development
12.4 AdGlare
12.4.1 AdGlare Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Ad Server Software Introduction
12.4.4 AdGlare Revenue in Ad Server Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 AdGlare Recent Development
12.5 AdSpeed
12.5.1 AdSpeed Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Ad Server Software Introduction
12.5.4 AdSpeed Revenue in Ad Server Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 AdSpeed Recent Development
12.6 DoubleClick
12.6.1 DoubleClick Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Ad Server Software Introduction
12.6.4 DoubleClick Revenue in Ad Server Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 DoubleClick Recent Development
12.7 Media.net
12.7.1 Media.net Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Ad Server Software Introduction
12.7.4 Media.net Revenue in Ad Server Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Media.net Recent Development
12.8 OpenX
12.8.1 OpenX Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Ad Server Software Introduction
12.8.4 OpenX Revenue in Ad Server Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 OpenX Recent Development
12.9 Zedo
12.9.1 Zedo Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Ad Server Software Introduction
12.9.4 Zedo Revenue in Ad Server Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Zedo Recent Development
12.10 AdTech By Aol
12.10.1 AdTech By Aol Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Ad Server Software Introduction
12.10.4 AdTech By Aol Revenue in Ad Server Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 AdTech By Aol Recent Development
12.11 Broadstreet
12.12 AdGear For Publishers
12.13 AerServe
12.14 Atlas Solutions
Continued ..
