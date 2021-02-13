Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market estimated value of USD 13.05 billion registering a CAGR of 12.25% Forecast to 2025 | Analysis by Top Companies Savi Technology, Authentix Inc., Ampacet Corporation, 3D AG, TraceLink, Advanced Track & Trace, BrandWatch Technologies

Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market appeal, which helps to better understand the macro and micro level market scenario have been provided in this report. It also provides unprecedented information on mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and all other important market activities during the current and recent years. The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Report examines the competitive scenario of the manufacturer and gives market share to all major players on the basis of production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other important factors.

Market Analysis: Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

Global anti-counterfeit packaging market is estimated to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 5.18 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of counterfeiting products in the market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the anti-counterfeit packaging market are-AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, CCL Industries, 3M, DuPont, ZIH Corp, SICPA HOLDING SA, AlpVision, Applied DNA Sciences, Savi Technology, Authentix Inc., Ampacet Corporation, 3D AG, TraceLink, Advanced Track & Trace, BrandWatch Technologies, Impinj Inc., TruTag Technologies Inc., Arjo Solutions, MicroTag Temed Ltd., and Agfa-Gevaert Group.

Market Definition: Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

Anti-counterfeiting packaging can be defined as the process of securing the product, so that counterfeiting and infringement of the products can be prevented and avoided. Packaging involves the covering of the product and that covering tagged with unique identification marks for every individual product so that they can be tracked and traced and any counterfeiting attempts are hindered.

Market Drivers:

Increased focus of manufacturers and owners for anti-counterfeit systems is expected to drive the market growth

Growth of the applicable industry and rising growth of materials and packaging industry is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Existence of substitute anti-counterfeit methods and systems that are hindering the counterfeiters is expected to restrain the market growth

High initial and purchasing costs of these systems is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

By Technology (Barcode, RFID, Hologram, Taggants, Inks & Watermarks, Others), Usage Features (Overt Features, Covert Features), End-User (Footwear, Clothing & Apparels), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market: Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

In April 2016, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION announced that they had agreed to acquire Mactac’s European division of the business from Platinum Equity. The acquisition is expected to enhance AVERY’s existing product portfolio and expand the regional market share of the company.

In November 2015, CCL Industries announced the acquisition of Worldmark Ltd. including the six manufacturing plants distributed across different regions and product portfolio focused on functional labels.

Key Insights in the report: Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

Complete Market analysis and forecasting

Market Definition, understanding the concept of anti-counterfeit packaging

Market Drivers and Restraints of the industry

Market Segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key Players in the market and their analysis

