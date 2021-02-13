Global Anti-Drone Market : Technology Innovation, International Growth | Saab AB, Dedrone Inc., Raytheon Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC, Droneshield Ltd., Theiss Uav Solutions

Anti-Drone is a scalable system, which provides the maximum protection of areas and facilities of various sizes, forms and functions. Anti-Drone Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products.

A SWOT analysis can be quite handy when it comes to determining the drivers and restraints of the Global Anti-Drone Market. The Global Anti-Drone Market report aims to underline all the key aspects of the Global Anti-Drone market to keep you updated about the recent happenings of the market, for instance, key players and brand’s acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, recent developments, products launches, and the competitive research.

Global Anti-Drone Market Technology(Laser System, Traditional Kinetic System, Electronics System), Defense Type (Detection & Disruption, Detection), End-user (Military & Defense, Commercial, Government, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Some of the major players operating in anti-drone market are

Thales Group,

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.,

Lockheed Martin Corp.,

Saab AB,

Dedrone Inc.,

Raytheon Co.,

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.,

Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC,

Droneshield Ltd.,

Theiss Uav Solutions, LLC among others.

The major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Anti-Drone Market Segmentation:

On the basis of technology, the anti-drone market is segmented into

Laser System

Traditional Kinetic System

Electronics System

On the basis of defense type the anti-drone market is segmented into

Detection & Disruption

Detection

On the basis of End-user, the anti-drone market is segmented into

Military & Defense

Commercial

Government

Others

On the basis of geography, anti-drone market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Increased Terrorism Activities

High R&D expenditure

Public safety concern

Rise in the adoption of drones for commercial as well as recreational purpose

