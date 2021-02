Global Anticoagulation Therapy Market Scope, Business Growth Factors, Industry Policies And Forecast Till 2026 – Abbott, Baxter International Inc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, GSK, Pfizer, Sanofi

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global Anticoagulation Therapy market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the Anticoagulation Therapy market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in products and applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

A large number of local and global players are competing with one another in the global Anticoagulation Therapy market. This makes the landscape fragmented in nature. The market is also witnessing the foray of new players wanting to cash in on the unmet demands of consumers. To make headway in the market, players are focusing on product development and strategic mergers and acquisitions. They are also enhancing their distribution networks to steal a march over their competitors.

Global anticoagulation therapy market is anticipated to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 25.59 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 47.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.01% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The study emphasizes advancement in Anticoagulation Therapy solutions as it has immense influence on the decision making process in almost all socioeconomic and business aspects. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Anticoagulation Therapy market along with the market forecast in terms of revenue growth for all segments.

In the final section of the report on Anticoagulation Therapy, the ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the total Anticoagulation Therapy market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth evaluation of their capabilities and success in the Anticoagulation Therapy marketplace.

Major Companies Involved

Abbott, Baxter International Inc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Genentech, GSK, Pfizer, Sanofi, Novartis, Aspen Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Siemens Healthineers, CoaguSense, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Eli Lilly Canada, GSK US, Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK LTD, Siemens

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of geriatric population and cardiovascular related deaths are expected to drive the market growth

Increased developments and advancements in the market is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulations and regulatory framework set forth by the authorities is expected to restrain the market growth

Side effects and complications associated with use of oral anticoagulants is also expected to restrain the market growth

Important strategic attributes of the report:

Competitors –In this section, various Anticoagulation Therapy industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Anticoagulation Therapy Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level

The 360-degree Anticoagulation Therapy overview based on a global and regional level

Market Outlook: The report also sheds light on some of the major factors, including R&D, new product launches, M&A, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and growth of the key industry participants, on a regional and global basis.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Strategic suggestion and proposals for the new comers those are willing to enter the market.

Supply and Consumption –In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Anticoagulation Therapy This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans,

SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Anticoagulation Therapy (Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given.

Market segmentation

By Drug Class Novel Oral Anticoagulation (NOAC) Factor Xa Inhibitors Direct Thrombin Inhibitors Antithrombin Protein Therapeutics Heparin Low Molecular Weight Heparins (LMWH) Warfarin Others

By Product Type Drugs Betrixaban Dabigatran (Pradaxa) Edoxaban Rivaroxaban (Xarelto) Eliquis (Apixaban) Testing In-Office Testing Analyzers Reagents & Kits Home Testing Devices Service Testing Services Consulting Services

By Route of Administration Oral Injectable

By Application Cardiovascular Diseases Coronary Artery Diseases Cardiac Arrhythmia Myocardial Infarction Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Heart Valve Replacement

By Distribution Channel Hospitals Clinics Retail Online



By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

North America (US, Canada, Mexico) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Competitive Analysis

Global anticoagulation therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anticoagulation therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, Portola Pharmaceuticals announced the approval of Bevyxxa (betrixaban) for the treatment of acute medically ill patients that are under high risk of venous thromboembolism.

In November 2016, Baxter announced the initiation of phase III clinical trial for an investigational drug for use in citrate anticoagulant and renal replacement solution.

