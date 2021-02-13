Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2024

Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial intelligence software is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

Artificial Intelligence Software is primarily split into: On-Premise and Cloud-based. And On-Premise is the most widely used type which takes up about 83.91% of the global market in 2016.

USA is the largest sales region of Artificial Intelligence Software in the world in the past few years. USA market took up about 44.52% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 19.43%.

AI and Cloud-based increasingly will be embedded into everyday things such as appliances, speakers and hospital equipment. This phenomenon is closely aligned with the emergence of conversational systems, the expansion of the IoT into a digital mesh and the trend toward digital twins.

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Artificial Intelligence Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Voice Processing

Text Processing

Image Processing

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Google

Baidu

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Intel

Salesforce

Brighterion

KITT.AI

IFlyTek

Megvii Technology

Albert Technologies

H2O.ai

Brainasoft

Yseop

Ipsoft

NanoRep(LogMeIn)

Ada Support

Astute Solutions

IDEAL.com

Wipro

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

