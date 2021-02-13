Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2024
Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial intelligence software is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.
Artificial Intelligence Software is primarily split into: On-Premise and Cloud-based. And On-Premise is the most widely used type which takes up about 83.91% of the global market in 2016.
USA is the largest sales region of Artificial Intelligence Software in the world in the past few years. USA market took up about 44.52% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 19.43%.
AI and Cloud-based increasingly will be embedded into everyday things such as appliances, speakers and hospital equipment. This phenomenon is closely aligned with the emergence of conversational systems, the expansion of the IoT into a digital mesh and the trend toward digital twins.
According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Artificial Intelligence Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
On-Premise
Cloud-based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Voice Processing
Text Processing
Image Processing
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Google
Baidu
IBM
Microsoft
SAP
Intel
Salesforce
Brighterion
KITT.AI
IFlyTek
Megvii Technology
Albert Technologies
H2O.ai
Brainasoft
Yseop
Ipsoft
NanoRep(LogMeIn)
Ada Support
Astute Solutions
IDEAL.com
Wipro
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
3 Global Artificial Intelligence Software by Players
3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
10 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Forecast by Application
Continued…………………….
