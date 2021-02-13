Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market to reach USD 48.89 Billion at a CAGR of 12.9% Forecast by 2025 | Major Players- DGIMED Ortho, DJO Global, Integra LifeSciences, Intelligent Implant Systems, Internal Fixation Systems, Medtronic, Merlot OrthopediX, Orthofix

There are numerous segments in the Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market like product, application, end-user, and region. This report explains what the markets definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are while explaining what the drivers and restraints of the Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market of the Medical Devices industry which is derived from SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces. These segments are studies by the key players that are dominating the market by their premeditated moves like product launches, researches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions. These factors have helped them grow immensely in 2017 and will help them in the forecast years of 2018-2025. The report consists of the CAGR figures in the historic year 2016. This report studies the Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market status and forecast, categorizes the Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, users, type, application, and region.

Market Analysis: Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market

The Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market is expected to reach USD 48.89 Billion by 2025, from USD 18.52 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market competitors/players: Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market

Some of the major players operating in the, the global artificial tendons and ligaments market are-LARS (Corin Group), Neoligaments (Xiros), Cousin Biotech, FX Solutions, Orthomed, Shanghai Pine&Power Biotech, Mathys, Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, Arthrex, Depuy Orthopedics, Inc., DGIMED Ortho, DJO Global, Integra LifeSciences, Intelligent Implant Systems, Internal Fixation Systems, Medtronic, Merlot OrthopediX, Orthofix, Osteomed, Rigid FX Corporation, Small Bone Innovations, Inc, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Suspension Orthopaedic Solutions, Synthes, Tornier, Inc, TriMed, Inc., Vilex, Wright Medical, Zimmer Holdings, Inc. among others.

Market Definition: Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market

Tendons and ligaments are those important soft tissues which transfers the force or energy from muscles to joints. They are highly characterized for tissue functions and responsible for resident cells. Tendons and ligaments are highly affected in ligament injuries, tissue morbidity, and others. The increasing number of sport injuries and fractures are driving the market. According to Stanford children’s health, children under the age of 14 or up to 14, nearly 3.5 million children gets hurt while playing sports or during the recreational activities.

According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), each year around 2 million injuries of high school athletes, 5 lacs visits from doctor and 30 thousand hospitalizations took place. According to Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), under the age 25, nearly 400,000 people die due to road accidents each year globally on an average over 1,000 a day. Orthopedic trauma deteriorates the condition of the subject ranging from simple fracture, multiple broken bones across different parts of the body to critical life threatening injuries which are caused due to accidents.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing number of orthopedic disease instances

Increasing number of road accidents, fractures and sports injuries

Rising incidence of spinal disorders

Growing preference for minimal invasive spinal surgeries

High cost of devices and procedures

Low availability of super specialized professionals

Market Segmentation: Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market

The market is segmented on the basis of application, implants, material and geography.

Based on applications the market is segmented into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, foot & ankle injuries, spine injuries and hip injuries.

Based on implants the market is segmented into silastic-rod implant, carbon-fiber implant and marlex mesh.

Based on the material the market is segmented into carbon, carbon & polyester, Leeds-Keio polyester, Dacron, bovine glutaraldehyde-fixed xenograft and gore-tex polytetrafluoroethylene.

Based on geography the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are The U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., The Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

