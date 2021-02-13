Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Is Booming Worldwide with Top key players – Capgemini, HARMAN International, Intel Corporation, BlackBerry Limited, NXP Semiconductors, ESCRYPT
Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Security (Endpoint Security, Application Security, Wireless Network Security), Application (Telematics System, Infotainment System, Powertrain System, Body Control & Comfort System, Communication System, ADAS & Safety System), Form (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Vehicle (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle {BEV}, Hybrid Electric Vehicle {HEV}, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle {PHEV}), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global Automotive Cyber Security Market is driven by increasing demand for smart phones, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 1.42 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Automotive cyber security can be defined as the technology which is combined with the vehicle’s open interface which secures the data & information for the vehicle, manufacturing plant & IT system. This technology helps in detection, prevention & responding to every possible security threat.
Market Drivers:
Rise in electric content per vehicle and increasing number of telematics users across the globe
Stringent rules by regulatory bodies for data protection in the vehicle make it necessary to use such technology
Market Restraints:
There is high cost involved in development & installation of automotive cyber security which restraints the market
Unawareness of such technology within many countries due lack of technological advancement
Key Insights in the report:
Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
Key market players involved in this industry
Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Market Competitors/Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in automotive cyber security market are
Argus Cyber Security Ltd.,
Cisco,
ARILOU Automotive Cyber Security Part of NNG Group,
Capgemini,
HARMAN International,
Intel Corporation,
BlackBerry Limited,
NXP Semiconductors,
ESCRYPT,
secunet,
Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.,
ACEA,
CAA Club Group and KAMA.
Key Developments in the Market:
In January 2018, Cyber security software for automatic and self-driving cars has been launched by black berry. This software detects any unusual error in the program which is being used in self-driving cars.
In February 2017, Cap-Gemini launched new automotive cyber security software which respond, detect & prevent cyber security threat for connected vehicles.
Market Segmentation:
By Security
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Wireless Network Security
By Application
Telematics System
Infotainment System
Powertrain System
Body Control & Comfort System
Communication System
ADAS & Safety System
By Form
In-Vehicle
External Cloud Services
By Vehicle
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
By Electric Vehicle
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis:
Global automotive cyber security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive cyber security market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.