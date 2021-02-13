Global Automotive Sensors Market accounted USD 23.0 billion at CAGR of 7.1% Forecast to 2024 | Major Players DENSO CORPORATION, Elmos Semiconductor AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH

The era of target-driven reports, quality loyalty, and transparency in the research technique are only some of the aspects that can be confidently adopted in this market report. For the success of companies, the implementation of market lookup reviews is becoming very essential due to the fact it affords insights into profits growth and sustainability. The Global Automotive Sensors Market report, which ranges from product development, product launch, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, and future technology products, analyzes the movements or actions of major market gamers and brands. The Global Automotive Sensors Marke lookup document additionally presents agencies with contact data about the company’s profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer and market share. The Global Automotive Sensors Market research record will assist groups to gain better long-term decision-making, revenue generation, market goals, and profitable companies.

Market Analysis: Automotive Sensors Market

The Global Automotive Sensors Market accounted for USD 23.0 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors: Automotive Sensors Market

Some of the major players operating in automotive sensors market are- Analog Devices Inc., Autoliv Inc., Allegro MicroSystems, LLC, Bourns Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, DENSO CORPORATION, Elmos Semiconductor AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Stoneridge, STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity Corporation., and Takata Corporation among others.

Market Definition: Automotive Sensors Market

Automotive sensors are electronic devices, which is used to monitor the various components present in the vehicles.

Market Segmentation: Automotive Sensors Market

On the basis of sensor type, the automotive sensors market is segmented into temperature sensor, pressure sensors, position sensors, oxygen sensors, speed sensors, and other sensors.

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive sensors market is segmented into passenger car, LCV, HCV.

On the basis of application, the automotive sensors market is segmented into powertrain, chassis, exhaust, safety and control, body electronics, telematics, and others.

On the basis of geography, automotive sensors market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

High points of the report

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Sensors Market

Automotive sensors market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automative sensors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

