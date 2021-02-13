Global AWS Managed Services Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Size, Trends, Top Companies (Accenture, DXC Technology, Capgemini, Amazon, Azure, Cloudnexa, 8K Miles Software Services Ltd, Logicworks, Smartronix) and Forecasts 2025
The AWS Managed Services market research report provides a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the globe. This AWS Managed Services market Report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. The data and the information regarding the AWS Managed Services industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.
The Global AWS Managed Services Market is expected to reach USD 1,799.8 million by 2025 from USD 569.7 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
IMPORTANT ATTRIBUTES OF THE REPORT:
- Competitors –In this section, various AWS Managed Services industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.
- The 360-degree AWS Managed Services Market overview based on a global and regional level
- Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the AWS Managed Services Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.
- Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level
- Market Outlook: The report also sheds light on some of the major factors, including R&D, new product launches, M&A, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and growth of the key industry participants, on a regional and global basis.
- A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants
- Strategic suggestion and proposals for the new comers those are willing to enter the market.
- Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans
SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations
- Production Analysis – Production of the AWS Managed Services is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various AWS Managed Services Market key players is also covered.
- Supply and Consumption –In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the AWS Managed Services This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.
- Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the AWS Managed Services (Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given.
Competitive Analysis
The global AWS managed services market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of AWS managed services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. IN February 2018, United States DoD (Department of Defense) signed a USD 950 Million cloud agreement with AWS partner REAN Cloud LLC.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Geography
- Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico).
- Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe.
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America).
- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa).
Based on service type, the market is segmented into
- advisory services,
- cloud migration services and
- operations services
COMPANIES COVERED
- Accenture plc,
- DXC Technology Company,
- 8K Miles Software Services Ltd.,
- Smartronix Inc.,
- Amazon,
- Reliam LLC,
- Microsoft Azure,
- Stratalux,
- Claranet Group,
- Capgemini,
- GS Lab,
- Cloudnexa,
- e-Zest,
- Onica,
- Capgemini SE,
- Cloudnexa, Inc.,
- Cloudreach,
- Logicworks,
- Slalom LLC.,
- Rackspace Inc.
