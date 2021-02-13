Global Blood Collection Market growing at CAGR of 6.4% Forecast to 2025 | Top Players Nipro Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., F.L. Medical SRL, Smiths Group, Kawasumi Laboratories

Global Blood Collection Market Report comprehensive Blood Collection industry research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the organizations operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market CAGR, Volume, industry share And size, demand and trend growth, key segments, and key drivers and restrains.

Blood collection is the process of taking blood samples from the donor to performing laboratory diagnostic tests and in the treatment of patients. It is a crucial part of the blood management procedure in hospitals and blood banks centers. Global Blood Collection Market is expected to grow in the near future due to the growing number of accidents and trauma cases, and increasing demand of blood components.

According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, Global Blood Collection Market accounted to USD 150.4 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in Global Blood Collection Market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., F.L. Medical SRL, Smiths Group, Kawasumi Laboratories, Greiner Holding AG, Haemonetics Corporation, and Sarstedt AG & Co.

Report Segmentation: Global Blood Collection Market

Product

Serum Tube,

Plasma Tube,

EDTA,

Heparin,

Coagulation,

Glucose,

Needle,

Lancet,

ESR,

Syringe,

Blood Bag

Method

Manual,

Automated

Application

Diagnostics,

Treatment,

End User

Hospital,

Blood Bank Center,

Academics,

Home Care

Geographical Segmentation: Global Blood Collection Market

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Products of the report: Global Blood Collection Market

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Competitive landscape

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Blood Collection Market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Analyze and forecast Global Blood Collection Market on the basis of type, function and application.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL BLOOD COLLECTION MARKET

Constant increase in Accidents and trauma cases

Blood collection devices are majorly used in pre-operative and operative procedure being administered into patient’s body in order to collect blood samples. As the number of accidents is increasing, the demand of surgeries is also rising.

Increasing demand of blood components

Rising demand of blood components and ultimately collection of blood samples has been increasing and thus driving the growth of the market.

Growing focus of market players

The Global Blood Collection Market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (new product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their position in the market. The report also covers the market shares for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America market.

