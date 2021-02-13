Global Bot Service Market Report is a professional and in-depth study by Key Players – Google, Facebook, Pandorabots, Inc., LogMeIn, Artificial Solutions, Botego, Chatfuel, Amazon Web Services, Nuance Communications, Webio, Creative Virtual, Inbenta

This market report offers a comprehensive overview of the Bot Service market considering all the trends, market dynamics, and competitive scenarios. Also, the Bot Service market report is comprised of a brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-user applications and value chain analysis. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement globally With Expanding Future Business Scope. The Bot Service market also presents vital statistics on the condition of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance for clients and other businesses interested in the market.

The Global Bot Service Market accounted for USD 401.3 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 32.1% by 2024.

The Bot Service market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, markett initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Bot Service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major players: Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Google, Facebook, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc.,Aspect Software, Inc., Astute Solutions, Next IT Corp., Kore.ai, Inc., Rasa Technologies GmbH, Pypestream, Avaamo, Pandorabots, LogMeIn, Artificial Solutions, Botego, Chatfuel, Webio, Do You Dream Up, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., IPsoft Inc., 24/7 CUSTOMER INC., CogniCor Technologies S.L., and others.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

The global bot service market is also segmented on the basis of service into

Framework,

Platform

The framework segment is further segmented into Natural language processing, Machine learning, Artificial neural network, Bot analytics

On the basis of deployment channel, the global bot service market is further segmented into

Websites,

Contact center,

Customer service,

Social media,

Mobile applications

On the basis of end-user, the global bot service market is further segmented into

Banking,

Financial services,

Insurance,

Government,

Real estate,

Media and entertainment,

Telecom,

Retail and ecommerce,

Education,

Travel and hospitality,

Healthcare

Market Drivers and Restraints

Dependency on Deployment Platforms for Bots

Highly Advanced AI and NLP Tools Bolstering the Market Growth

Increasing User Engagement on Social Media Platforms

Lack of Awareness

Scope of Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the Bot Service market in upcoming years

Precise estimation of the global Bot Service market size, share and its contribution to the Global Bot Service market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Bot Service industry across various geographies such as the North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on several vendors

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth of Bot Service manufacturers

