Global C-Arms Market 2026 by Trends, Size, Share, Driver, Trends, Forecast Key Players Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AADCO Medical, Inc., Assing S.p.A.

Global c-arms market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global C-Arms Market, By Type (Mobile C-Arms, Fixed C-Arms), Technology (Image Intensifiers, Flat Panel), Application (Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Neuro Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urology, Pain Management, General Surgery, Others) End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Centres, Speciality Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The c-shaped arm is used to connect the X-ray detector and the X-ray source to each other which is what gives it the name. C-arm is an imaging scanner intensifier. It is based on the X-ray technology and is majorly used in operating rooms of clinics and hospitals.

Get a Free Sample Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-c-arms-market

Analysis based on

What was the market size in 2016?

What are the moves of key players?

Which region is leading the market at global level?

A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market?

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Some of the major players operating in this market are

GE Healthcare Inc.,

Ziehm Imaging,

Varian Medical Systems Inc.,

Philips Healthcare,

Siemens AG,

OrthoScan, Inc.,

Toshiba Corporation,

Hologic, Inc.,

Omega Medical Imaging Inc.,

ATON GmbH,

Hitachi Ltd.,

BMI Biomedical International,

DMS Health Technologies,

Medonica Co Ltd.,

Shimadzu Corporation

among others.

Get a full TOC of Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-c-arms-market

WHY DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH?

Analyst Support: Get you query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report.

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report.

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights about the reports

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report

Technically acclaimed Analysts with complete industry know how Robust research methodology followed by our publishers to arrive at market estimates, Focus on technology trends, Extensive repository of market research reports to meet our client’s needs.

Based on extensive research, we provide clear view of real market scenario and help clients with making informed business decisions

The report provides insights on the following points:

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Global c-arms market” and its commercial landscape

To understand the future outlook and prospects for Global c-arms market analysis and forecast 2019-2026

Top Competitors Analysis GE Healthcare

The company was founded in 1918, headquarter in Boston, U.S. The company is focused primarily on medical imaging, monitoring, bio-manufacturing and cell and gene technique. The main business segments of the company are healthcare systems, life sciences, healthcare digital. The revenue of the company in 2018 was USD 14,387.00 Million. The company has global presence in Asia-Pacific, Americas, Middle East and Africa and Europe.

In 2018, GE Healthcare was awarded the ‘Best Medical device Company of The Year’ for strong business performance and robust growth in revenue and exports. This will help the company to gain recognition and to grow in market value.

Access Full Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-c-arms-market/

Siemesn AG

The company was founded in 1896 and headquartered at Munich, Germany. The company is engaged in providing precision medicines, transforming care delivery, innovative technology in area of diagnostics, molecular medicines and many others. The main business segments are power and gas, healthineers, energy management, digital factory, process industries and drivers, mobility, renewable energy and building technologies. The revenue of the company in healthcare sector 2017 was USD 15, 5774.40 Million. Number of employees in 2017 was 372,000. The company has global presence in Europe, C.I.S, Africa, Middle East, Americas, Asia, and Australia.

In September, Siemens Healthineers conducted a conference at Deutsche Gesellschaft für Thoraxchirurgie where it showcased various products including ARTIS pheno which is a floor mounted robotic C-Arm. This will help penetrate into the C-Arms market and provide more options for their customers.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The company is focussed primarily on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention to diagnosis, treatment and home care. The main business segments of the company are personal health, connected care and health informatics. The revenue of the company in 2018 was USD 14,969.30 Million. The company has global presence in Netherlands, United States, China, Germany, Japan, France, India and others.

In 2018, Jackson Health System (U.S.) expands collaboration with Koninklijke Philips N.V.to include IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition. This collaboration will help Jackson’s efforts to enhance patient and staff experience, as well as it will enable data for better outcomes.

Talk to Our Experts @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-c-arms-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]