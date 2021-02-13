Global Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

For aircraft, the landing gear supports the craft when it is not flying, allowing it to take off, land, and taxi without damage. Wheels are typically used but skids, skis, floats or a combination of these and other elements can be deployed depending both on the surface and on whether the craft only operates vertically (VTOL) or is able to taxi along the surface. Faster aircraft usually have retractable undercarriages, which fold away during flight to reduce air resistance or drag.

Nose landing gears are also projected to exhibit considerable growth, with the segment anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 8% from 2017 to 2025.

The global Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eaton

Heroux-Devtek

Mecaer

Safran Landing

UTC Aerospace

Honeywell International

AAR

Advantage Aviation Technologies

CIRCOR Aerospace

Liebherr

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Actuation System

Steering System

Segment by Application

Narrow-Body

Wide-Body

Regional Jet

Others

