Global Construction Adhesive Market 2025 expected to reach USD 14,112.52 Million with CAGR of 5.7% | Key Companies : HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA, H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik SA, Sika Ag and DowDuPont.

Global Construction Adhesive Market is expected to reach USD 14,112.52 Million by 2025 from USD 9,235.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.Global Construction Adhesive Market research report is sure to assist businesses for the long lasting accomplishments in terms of better decision making, revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and profitable business. Getting thoughtful about competitive landscape is another significant aspect of this market written account. Therefore, the moves or action of major market players and brands are analyzed in the Global Construction Adhesive Market news report that range from product research , product launches, acquisitions, merges, joint speculation , and future products to technologies.

Market Segmentation:

Global Construction Adhesive Market, By Resin Type {Acrylic Adhesive (Anaerobic, Cyanoacrylates, Reactive), Polyurethanes (Non-Reactive, Reactive), Polyvinyl Acetate, Epoxy, Silicone, Others}, Technology {Waterborne (Natural, Synthetic), Solvent Borne, Reactive (One-Component, Two-Component), Hot Melt, Others), Product Type (Flooring, Walls, Tiles, Concrete, Surface, Others), End User (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Industrial, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Points: Global Construction Adhesive Market

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA is going to dominate the construction adhesive market following H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik SA, Sika Ag and DowDuPont. The other players in the market are 3M, DAP Products Inc., Franklin International, ITW Polymers Adhesives, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Gludown, Inc., Resinova Chemie Ltd., MAPEI S.P.A. and among others.

Infrastructure market is growing with the highest CAGR

Flooring is driving the market with highest market share.

Waterborne segment is dominating the construction adhesive market

