Global Data Resiliency Market Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth – Key Players are Acronis, Asigra, CA Technologies, Carbonite, CenturyLink, IBM, Microsoft, Micro Focus, NetApp, Quest Software, Unitrends, Veeam Software

The Global Data Resiliency Market is expected to reach USD 38.60 Billion by 2025, from USD 10.13 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Industry News

Elasticsearch (U.S.) provides solution in data resiliency to recover all the data from access. The company provides two important features for protecting data in data resiliency such as persistent queues and dead letter queues.

Persistent queues bring protect against the data loss by storage events in an interior queue on disk while dead letter queues provide on-disk storage in order to protect data loss at any time of situation.

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

Massive growth in data generated from varied sources

Increasing privacy concerns and need for data security

Increasing adoption of cloud-based data backup and recovery solutions

Availability of open-source alternatives

Major Business Entities Covered in this Report

Acronis,

Asigra,

CA Technologies,

Carbonite,

CenturyLink,

IBM,

Microsoft,

Micro Focus,

NetApp,

Quest Software,

Unitrends,

Veeam Software,

Veritas Technologies LLC,

VMware,

Commvault,

Dell EMC,

CenturyLink EMEA, and others.

Market Segments

Based on geography, the global data resiliency market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Based on component, the global data resiliency market is segmented into

solution

Solution is further sub segmented into data backup & recovery, data archiving & e-discovery, and disaster recovery

On the basis of services, the global data resiliency market segmented into

professional services

managed services

