Global End User Experience Monitoring Explore Future Growth by Global Top Players – BMC Software Inc., Catchpoint Systems Inc., Dynatrace LLC., New Relic Inc., Lakeside Software Inc, Nexthink, CenturyLink, ControlUp Technologies LTD, Bitbar.com

Global End User Experience Monitoring Explore Future Growth by Global Top Players
Global End User Experience Monitoring (EUEM) Market Component (Products, Services), Access Type (Web, Mobile), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, IT and Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
End user experience monitoring (EUEM) can be defined as software that helps in monitoring the interaction of the user on applications, mobile or web running on physical or any virtual device. It makes the work flow productive & customer service more effective by integrating network monitoring and user experience data which enable to monitor the end user experience.
Global End User Experience Monitoring (EUEM) Market is driven by increasing need to understand the consumer behavior, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 1.63 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.84% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Market Drivers:
Rising need to improve the customer experience & to monitor the user experience to measure the impact.
Rising need to measure the dynamic expectation of the end user to provide better customer service.
Market Restraints:
There is lack of expertise & skilled person to perform such analytics on consumer behaviour & its experience
Competitive Analysis:
Global end user experience monitoring (EUEM) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of end user experience monitoring (EUEM) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Major Market Competitors/Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in end user experience monitoring (EUEM) market are
IBM Corporation,
SAP SE,
Oracle,
Broadcom,
Micro Focus,
AppDynamics,
Riverbed Technology,
BMC Software Inc.,
Catchpoint Systems Inc.,
Dynatrace LLC.,
New Relic Inc.,
Lakeside Software Inc,
Nexthink,
CenturyLink,
ControlUp Technologies LTD,
Bitbar.com,
eG Innovations,
SmartBear Software,
Stackify,
Würth Phoenix S.r.l,
AppNeta and Datadog.
Key Insights in the report:
Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
Key market players involved in this industry
Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Segmentation:
By Component
Products
Synthetic Monitoring
Real User Monitoring
Others
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
By Access Type
Web
Mobile
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
By Deployment Type
On-Premises
Cloud
By Vertical
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
IT and Telecommunications
Government and Public Sector
Retail and Consumer Goods
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In July 2018, End-User Experience Monitoring of GSX Solutions has been extended to Office 365 Teams which will enable to measure the exact end user experience constantly.
In June 2018, Accedian SkyLIGHT PVX demonstration had taken place at cisco live. SkyLIGHT PVX integrate the real-time transaction insight, end-user experience monitoring & network performance monitoring for better performance & analysis.