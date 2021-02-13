Global Fetal Monitoring Market 2025 Trends, Market Size, Segments, Growth Prospects, by Key Players Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holding Corporation and Siemens, Cooper Companies, Inc., MedGyn Products Inc., Dixion, Lutech Industries Inc

Global Fetal Monitoring Market By Product Type [Instruments & Consumables {Ultrasound (2D Ultrasound, 3D & 4D Ultrasound), Electronic Maternal/Fetal Monitor (External Monitor, Internal Monitors), Fetal Electrodes, Fetal Doppler, Telemetry Solutions, Accessories & Consumables}, Software), By Portability, By Methods (Non-Invasive, Invasive), By Application (Antepartum, Intrapartum), By End User (Hospitals, Gynecological/Obstetrics Clinics, Homecare, Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024 Global Fetal Monitoring Market is expected to reach USD 3,245.49 million by 2024 from USD 1,954.00 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast to 2024.

Key Drivers: Global Fetal Monitoring Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global fetal monitoring market are increasing birth rates and preterm births, government and non-government funds for the best facilities, technological advancements and new product launch. These factors increase the demand for devices such as electronic fetal monitors and Ultrasound.

Fetal monitoring market is growing due to increasing birth rate and pre term births. In 2015, due to preterm birth complications, estimated 1 million deaths occurred among children under 5 years of age.

Many companies are increasingly focusing on technological advancement of devices in order to strengthen their product portfolios in the fetal monitor market.

Top Key Players Covered In This Report:

The global fetal monitoring market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. GE healthcare dominated the fetal monitoring market accounting for a highest market share in 2016, followed by Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holding Corporation and Siemens. Other players in this market include Edan Instruments Inc., Neoventa Medical AB, Medtronic, Natus Medical incorporated, Cooper Companies, Inc., MedGyn Products Inc., Dixion, Lutech Industries Inc, Advanced Instruments, Inc, Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co., Ltd., TRISMED Co., LTD, Progetti Srl, ArjoHuntleigh, Analogic Corporation, Wallach Surgical Devices, OSI System Inc. among others holds 17.3% of the global fetal monitoring market in 2016.

GE healthcare:

Founded in 2004 and headquartered Little Chalfont, United Kingdom. GE healthcare provides transformational medical technologies and services. GE health care operates through three business segments health care systems, life sciences and healthcare digital. The healthcare systems segment offers a wide range of products for diagnostic imaging and clinical systems. Diagnostic imaging systems such as digital mammography, X-ray, computed tomography (CT), surgical and interventional imaging, magnetic resonance (MR) and molecular imaging technologies. Clinical systems comprises of ultrasound, bone densitometry, electrocardiography (ECG), patient monitoring, incubators, infant warmers, respiratory care, and anesthesia management. Life Sciences segment delivers products, services and manufacturing solutions for drug discovery, the biopharmaceutical industry and cellular technologies. Healthcare digital segment provides medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions.

Recent Developments:

In March 2017, GE Healthcare acquired Monica Healthcare to expand their product portfolio in digital maternal- infant care. In January 2017, GE launched its first pocket sized app based dual probe ultrasound system. This will help to receive high quality images through wireless connectivity from the hospital and ambulance to more rural environments. In September2016, GE Healthcare and Trice Imaging, Inc. announced a commercial partnership for cloud based imaging solution, Tricefy which adds ultrasound images from GE Healthcare’s Ultrasound Women’s Health product portfolio for further sharing, remote reviewing, archiving and Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.:

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Koninklijke Philips N.V. provides the innovative solution at lower cost. The company operates in personal health, diagnosis & treatment, connected care & health informatics, lighting and legacy items business segments. The connected care & health informatics includes the fetal monitoring systems and ultrasound systems such as Avalon CL, Avalon FM50, Avalon FM30, EPIQ 7, Affiniti 50 and others.

Recent Developments:

In May 2017, Royal Philips launched OB/GYN ultrasound innovations named TrueVue, GlassVue and aReveal which will inprove workflow and diagnostic confidence by increasing the connection between clinicians and their patients. In June 2016, Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched the fetal heart rate monitor and the children’s respiration monitor in India. The new products launch will help the Philips gain the market in India. In January 2015, Koninklijke Philips N.V. received the FDA 510(k) clearance for its latest Avalon CL fetal monitoring solution. The solution provides consistent monitoring of the mother and child, without the burden of managing cables, allowing mothers more freedom of movement during labor.

Fujifilm Holding Corporation:

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Fujifilm Holding Corporation are pioneering photographic film maker, known for innovation in healthcare, graphic arts, optical devices, highly functional materials and other high-tech areas. The company operates in imaging solution, information solutions and document solutions business segments. The subsidiary company FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. manufactures ultrasound systems such as Fujifilm Fc1, Sonosite SII, Sonosite Edge II, Sonosite Iviz, Sonosite X-Porte and others.

