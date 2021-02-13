Global Friction Modifiers Development Strategy, Opportunity and Market is expected to reach USD 1008.4 billion by 2025 – The Lubrizol Corporation, Afton Chemical, Infineum, Chevron, Croda, BASF, ABITEC Corporation

The global Friction Modifiers Market report comprises the analyzed data generated by the experts using various methodological and analytical techniques such as Porter’s Five Forces model analysis, probability, and others. The global report represents the information in a clean and easily understandable format comprising flowcharts, graphs, and examples.

The Global Friction Modifiers Market is expected to reach USD 1008.4 billion by 2025, from USD 817.3 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint: Global Friction Modifiers Market

Growing automotive industry and vehicle industry

Increasing demand for fuel-efficient lubricants

Rising of maintenance awareness of vehicles in consumers.

Government awareness regarding the green environmental policies and raw material availability

Rise in demand for alternative fuels

Rise in use of fully electric vehicle

Chapter 1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of Friction Modifiers, Applications of Friction Modifiers, Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Friction Modifiers, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, MEA, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Friction Modifiers Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, the Friction Modifiers Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Friction Modifiers

Chapter 9, Global Friction Modifiers Market, By Type (Organic Friction Modifiers, Inorganic Friction Modifiers), By Application (Transportation Lubricants, Industrial Lubricants), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, the Consumers Analysis of Global Friction Modifiers;

Chapter 12, Friction Modifiers Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, Friction Modifiers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

AkzoNobel,

The Lubrizol Corporation,

Afton Chemical,

Infineum,

Chevron,

Croda,

BASF,

ABITEC Corporation,

Chemtura Corporation,

King Industries,

NYCO,

specialty lubricants and synthetic esters,

BRB International BV,

T. Vanderbilt Co.,

CSW Industrials Inc.,

ADEKA CORPORATION,

ADEKA USA CORPORATION,

Archoil Europe,

Multisol Ltd,

PMC Biogenix,

Wynn’s,

Dog Deutsche Oelfabrik

By Application

Transportation Lubricants

Industrial Lubricants

Other

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Organic Friction Modifiers

Inorganic Friction Modifiers

The global friction modifiers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of friction modifiers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

