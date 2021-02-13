Global Healthcare Chatbots Market : Technology Innovation, International Growth, Regions and Forecast with Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM Inc., Creative Virtual, Your.MD, Synthetix Ltd.

A chatbot can be defined as an interactive application that utilizes the artificial intelligence and a set of rules to interact with humans using the textual conversation process. It assists the users in various sectors. Healthcare sector has been an attractive industry for the companies developing chatbot applications for clinicians and patients.

For instance, Your.MD platform provides actionable health information which is based on extremely accurate sources and helps the user to make best choices for their health.

Get exclusive Free sample of this report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-healthcare-chatbots-market

Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Component (Software, Service), Deployment Model (On-premise Model, Cloud-based Model), Application (Diagnosis & medical aid, Appointment scheduling), End-User (Patients, Healthcare Providers, Insurance Companies, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

The Global Healthcare Chatbots Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 122.0 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 542.3 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising adoption of smart device and increasing connectivity.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for virtual health assistance is a major factor leading to industry growth

Constant innovations and technological developments in the industry will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints:

Increasing concerns related to data privacy is acting as a major restraint for the market

Lack of knowledge for chatbot development will also hamper the market demand

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the healthcare chatbots market are

HealthTap Inc.,

Anboto,

Sensely,

Buoy Health Inc.,

Infermedica,

Babylon,

Baidu Inc.,

Ada Health GmbH,

PACT Care BV,

Woebot,

GYANT.COM Inc.,

Creative Virtual,

Your.MD,

Synthetix Ltd.,

Next IT Corp.,

CX Company,

Inbenta Technologies Inc.,

eGain,

Nuance Communications Inc. and eCreations.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Healthcare IT Solution Providers, Healthcare IT Vendors, Healthcare IT Service Providers, Hospitals and Physician Offices, Diagnostic Laboratories, Healthcare Payers, Government Institutes, Market Research and Consulting Firms, Venture Capitalists and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Browse through 220 Tables & 60 Figures spread over 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Healthcare Chatbots Market: By Type, Size, Share, Industry Trends, Segments, Analysis and Forecast, 2019—2026”.

Table of Contents Available for This Market Request for TOC [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-healthcare-chatbots-market

Table of Contents:

Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

1.4. Key Questions Answered

Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations Used

2.3. Research Methodology

Executive Summary

3.1. Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn) and Market, by Region

Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.6. SWOT Analysis

Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis and Forecast

5.2. Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Size& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. Europe

5.2.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

5.2.5. Latin America

Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component

6.1. Introduction and Definition

6.2. Key Findings

6.3. Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Value Share Analysis, by Component

6.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component

6.5. Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis, by Component

6.6. Healthcare Chatbots Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Component

Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis and Forecast, by Deployment model

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Value Share Analysis, by Deployment model

7.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Deployment model

7.4. Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis, by Deployment model

7.5. Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Deployment model

Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Value Share Analysis, by Application

8.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application

8.4. Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis, by Application

8.5. Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis, by Region

9.1. Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

9.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

9.3. Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

North America Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis Europe Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis Asia Pacific Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis Middle East & Africa Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis Latin America Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis Company Profiles Primary Key Insights

Competitive Analysis:

The global healthcare chatbots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare chatbots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

More information for Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-healthcare-chatbots-market/

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global healthcare chatbots market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]