Global Home Gateway Market 2019- Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2024

In telecommunications networking, a home gateway (more commonly known as a home router or residential gateway) is a device that allows a local area network (LAN) to connect to a wide area network (WAN) via a modem. The WAN can be a larger computer network (such as a municipal WAN that provides a connection to residences within the municipality) or the Internet.

EU has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Home Gateway market, while the United States is the second sales volume market for Home Gateway in 2017.

In the industry, Arris Enterprises profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Cisco Systems and Huawei Technologies ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 18.64%, 15.02% and 11.17% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

According to this study, over the next five years the Home Gateway market will register a 6.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5790 million by 2024, from US$ 3880 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Home Gateway business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Home Gateway market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Home Gateway value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

ADSL

VDSL

Ethernet

GPON

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial (Hotel, etc.)

Others (Hospital, etc.)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3748802-global-home-gateway-market-growth-2019-2024

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Arris

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

Sagemcom

AVM

Advanced Digital Broadcast

Actiontec Electronics

Humax

Technicolor

ZTE

Zhone Technologies

ZyXEL Communications

Comtrend

Audio Codes

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3748802-global-home-gateway-market-growth-2019-2024

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Home Gateway Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

..

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Arris

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Home Gateway Product Offered

12.1.3 Arris Home Gateway Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Arris News

12.2 Cisco Systems

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Home Gateway Product Offered

12.2.3 Cisco Systems Home Gateway Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Cisco Systems News

12.3 Huawei Technologies

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Home Gateway Product Offered

12.3.3 Huawei Technologies Home Gateway Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Huawei Technologies News

12.4 Sagemcom

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Home Gateway Product Offered

12.4.3 Sagemcom Home Gateway Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Sagemcom News

12.5 AVM

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Home Gateway Product Offered

12.5.3 AVM Home Gateway Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 AVM News

12.6 Advanced Digital Broadcast

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Home Gateway Product Offered

12.6.3 Advanced Digital Broadcast Home Gateway Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Advanced Digital Broadcast News

12.7 Actiontec Electronics

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Home Gateway Product Offered

12.7.3 Actiontec Electronics Home Gateway Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Actiontec Electronics News

12.8 Humax

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Home Gateway Product Offered

12.8.3 Humax Home Gateway Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Humax News

12.9 Technicolor

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Home Gateway Product Offered

12.9.3 Technicolor Home Gateway Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Technicolor News

12.10 ZTE

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Home Gateway Product Offered

12.10.3 ZTE Home Gateway Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 ZTE News

12.11 Zhone Technologies

12.12 ZyXEL Communications

12.13 Comtrend

12.14 Audio Codes

Continued ..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: 841 198 5042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3748802-global-home-gateway-market-growth-2019-2024

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-home-gateway-market-2019-industry-analysis-by-key-players-segmentation-trends-and-forecast-by-2024/487155

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 487155