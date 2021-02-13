Global Industrial PC market 2026 by Trends, Size, Share, Driver, Trends, Forecast Key Players Advantech CO., Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co.KG, Kontron AG, Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

In the forecast years 2019 to 2026., the Global Industrial PC market is growing and the Semiconductors and Electronics industry is joining it. This analysis examines various segments that are dependent on the fastest development in the estimate framework. It recognizes the most recent improvements, shares and systems in the Global Industrial PC market.

Global Industrial PC market assists in providing the platform to run automation software for monitoring and controlling the processes, applications and also real time assistance. It generally requires display and operator units for automation devices in production.

Global Industrial PC market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Scope/opportunities of the Report Research Methodology Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

Customer Landscape Regional Landscape

Major Market Competitors:

BECKHOFF AUTOMATION GMBH & CO. KG

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Verl, Germany. BECKHOFF AUTOMATION GMBH & CO. KG is engaged in providing solutions for industrial PCs, FieldBus components and drive technology. The company provides various products in Modular DIN rail Industrial PCs, CP37xx | Multi-touch Panel PC, CP32xx | Multi-touch Panel PC, CP27xx | Fanless multi-touch built-in Panel PC, CP26xx-0000 | Panel PC with ARM Cortex-A8, CP22xx | Panel PC with Intel Core i processor. The company offer services to various industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and other industries. Number of employees in 2018 was 3,900.

The company has its geographic presence in Asia, Europe, Central and South America and North America, Africa, Oceania. Some of the subsidiaries are namley Beckhoff Automation (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Beckhoff Automation Pvt. Ltd., Beckhoff Automation LLC, Beckhoff Automation S.A., Beckhoff Automation Ltd and others.

In April 2016, Beckhoff announced CX81xx Embedded PC series, with 32-bit, 600 MHz ARM Cortex -A9 processor offers three times the CPU performance compared to the existing CX8000 series, as well as an eight-fold memory increase with 512 MB of RAM. The CX8190 can be used for TwinCAT 3 automation software which is used for Ethernet, the first device in the series and the first PC-based controller in an ultra-compact “Bus Coupler format”

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. Advantech is engaged in providing products and solutions for embedded and automation. The company provides product in industrial PC market such as 6U Rackmount Chassis, 4U Rackmount Chassis, 2U Rackmount Chassis, 1U Rackmount Chassis, AiMC Series, ARK-5000 Series, AIIS Series, MIC-7000 Series- Compact Modularized Systems, ARK-3000 Series: High Performance Fanless Embedded Computers, ARK-1000 Series: Ultra Slim Fanless Embedded Computers, ARK-2000 series : Easy I/O Flexibility Fanless Embedded Computers, ARK Ultra Rugged Series: In-Vehicle, Rolling Stock and Outdoor Surveillance Fanless Embedded Computers, EPC-B Series (for THIN and standard mITX boards), EPC-R Series, EPC-T Series (for THIN mITX boards), EPC-X Series (for 3.5” SBCs with expansion boards), EPC-C Series (for high-end 3.5” SBCs), EPC-S Series (for entry-to-middle end), Rackmountable Automation Computers for Power Substations: UNO-4000, Din-Rail Automation Controller, UNO-1000 Series, Configurable Panel PCs, All-in-one Intel Core I, All-in-one Intel Atom. The business segments in which company operates are Industrial Interest of Thing Services (IIoT), Embedded Boards and Design-in Services (EIoT), Allied Design Manufacturing Services (Allied DMS), Global Customer Services (AGS&APS), Intelligent Services (SIoT) and others. The company focused segment is Industrial Interest of Thing Services (IIoT), Embedded Boards and Design-in Services (EIoT), Allied Design Manufacturing Services (Allied DMS). The revenue of the company in 2018 was USD 1,145.58 Million.

The company has its subsidiaries and they are ANA, B+B, AKST, Advanixs Corp., Cermate and others.

The company has its geographic presence in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia -Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

In November 2018, Advantech announced the expansion of its Advantech-Innocore facility, which provides embedded computers for gaming industry.

KONTRON S&T AG

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KONTRON S&T AG is engaged in providing embedded computer technology solutions. The company market focus segment is Systems. The company provides various products in industrial PC for single-point lubricators and multi-point lubricator such as Kontron Industrial Computer KBox A-Series, Kontron Industrial Computer KBox B-Series, Kontron Industrial Computer KBox C-Series, Kontron Industrial Computer -KBox E-Series, Kontron Industrial Computer – KBox F-Series, Kontron Industrial Computer -KBox M-Series, Kontron Industrial Computer – KBox N-Series, Kontron Industrial Computer -KBox P-Series, 1U Rack mount System, 2U Rackmount Systems, Kontron Rack Mount System 4U and many more. The company has its subsidiaries and they are Kontron Asia Inc, Kontron Management GmbH, Kontron Europe GmbH, Kontron Modular Computers S.A.S. and others.

The company has its geographic presence in France, England, Sweden, Czech Republic, USA, Canada, Taiwan, China, Japan, Malaysia.

In November 2018, Kontron launched its single board computer pITX-iMX8M with CPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A53 architecture with up to 1.5 GHz for embedded applications.

