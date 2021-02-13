Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market projected USD 5289.17 million at CAGR 4.1% Forecast to 2025 | Major Players MedWOW Global, SMB Corporation of India, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, GYNEAS, Melbea Innovations

Sales, import, export, and revenue charts are skyrocketing for the Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market in the Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices industry. This Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market report not only shows what the CAGR level are but also what they will be in the forecast period of 2018-2025. Simultaneously explaining the market definition, classifications, applications, and market trends. The report further shows the key players’ and brands’ activities when it comes to their recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations.

Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market, According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report– Industry Trends and Forecast is projected to reach USD 5289.17 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Players: Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market

Some of the major market players in this market are Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mona Lisa N.V., DKT INTERNATIONAL, OCON Medical Ltd, Pregna International Limited, MedWOW Global, SMB Corporation of India, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, GYNEAS, Melbea Innovations, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Melbea AG, Medicines360, ALLERGAN, Agile therapeutics Inc. among others.

Free Sample Report is Available, Get Your Sample Report Copy Now! @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-intra-uterine-contraceptive-devices-market

Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market

Intrauterine contraceptive device (IUD) is a T-shaped, small-sized, birth control device that is inserted into woman’s uterus to prevent pregnancy. These devices are highly economical, effective, and safe birth control devices. Their major role is that they prevent pregnancy for a long period of time and prevent the chances of ectopic pregnancy. They are considered to be 99.0% effective in preventing pregnancy.

In 2016, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration pharms approved Bayer AG’s low dose levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system. It marketed in the United States under the brand name KyleenaTM. Kyleena releases the lowest daily dose of the hormone levonorgestrel in an intrauterine system for up to five years. This is very effective protection against pregnancy, using the smallest T-shaped body available today.

Allergan in 2016 launched single-handed Liletta IUD inserter.

Segmentation: Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market

The global market for intra-uterine contraceptive devices by the following sub-categories is presented

By Product Type

Copper IUCD

Hormonal IUCD

By End-User

Hospitals

Gynecology Clinics

Community Healthcare

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Exclusive Detailed TOC on Refractories Market Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-intra-uterine-contraceptive-devices-market

Potential of the report

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies.

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL INTRA-UTERINE CONTRACEPTIVE DEVICES MARKET

The increased rate of unplanned pregnancies:

The rate of unintended pregnancy is increasing year after year, and the government initiatives regarding birth control and use of intra-uterine contraceptive devices in on the rise.

In 2010, at least 36.0% of pregnancies in every United States were unintended. In 2011, nearly half (45.0% or 2.8 million) of the 6.1 million pregnancies in the United States were unintended. In 2011, there were 45 the rate of unintended pregnancies was 45 per 1,000 women in an aged group between 15years –44years. According to a journal published by the lancet global health, 15·6 million abortions (14·1 million–17·3 million) occurred in India in 2015. The rate of abortion was 47 per 1000 women. 3.4 million Abortion occur in health facilities (22.0%). 11.5 million abortion abortions were done through medication (73.0%), 2.2 million abortions were surgical (14.0%).

Speak to Analyst and Get Free Customized Information about Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-intra-uterine-contraceptive-devices-market

Growing awareness of contraceptive:

According to “the hindu” news of 2014, government has joined hands with the Federation of Obstetric and gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) and international federation of gynaecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) to train doctors and nurses to make intra-uterine contraceptive devices insertion as part of their routine activities.

According to national center for biotechnology information, in Ethiopia Since 2011, the integrated family health program, implemented by pathfinder international and John Snow Inc., has supported the federal ministry of health to introduce intrauterine devices in more than 800 healthcare centers across 4 regions to improve access to a wider range of methods.

To avoid the unwanted pregnancy, and to offer a better family planning, government of most of the countries are taking an active part in promoting the use of intra-uterine contraceptive devices. These factors are driving this market to achieve a stable platform in future.

Read more about this report and Industry updates @ Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact Us-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]