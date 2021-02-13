Global IoT Platform Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights – Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Samsung Electronics, Sap, GE, Google, Davra, PTC, AT&T, Relayr, Bosch Software Innovations
Global IoT Platform Market, By Platform(Device Management, Connectivity Management, Application Enablement), Service (Professional Services, Training & Consulting, Integration Services, Support & Maintenance, Managed Services), Application (Home Automation, Wearable Technology, Smart City, Industrial Automation, Connected Transportation, Healthcare, Smart Retail, Smart Agriculture, Connected Logistics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
The report is an encapsulation of all the data a new player needs in order to excel the IoT Platform market, like the company profiles of the top players and brands that are dominating the market. The IoT Platform Market is a synopsis to the study of ICT industry and the report also provides valuable insights about the leading drivers, upcoming trends, applications and challenges, determined by our Experts. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market and is provide valuable insights impacting the growth of this market across the globe. SWOT analysis is the method to tell any market’s strengths and weaknesses (i.e. drivers and restrains) so that you know on what to stick and what to avoid, IoT Platform market report not only consists of SWOT analysis but also provides with the CAGR value fluctuation on the Forecast period of 2018-2025.
According to the new report, global demand for IoT Platform market was valued at approximately USD 1,640.4 million in 2017 and expected to reach USD 6,010.0 million in 2025 with growing at a healthy CAGR of 27.6%.
Well known players of Global IoT Platform market are IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Samsung Electronics, Sap, GE, Google, Davra, PTC, AT&T, Relayr, Bosch Software Innovations, Ericsson, Sierra Wireless, Wind River, Axiros, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Accenture, Apple, Salesforce, Huawei Technologies, Atos and others.
Recently, in June 2018, SORACOM Inc., a provider of cloud-native platform for the IoT entered into a strategic partnership with Mnubo Inc., a data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for IoT Company for offering IoT solutions for global enterprises. This association helped IoT companies to have scalable and flexible IoT solution within less time to have actionable business use cases.
This market research analysis identifies the large-scale benefits of using Internet of Things (IoT) devices as one of the primary growth factors that will drive the growth of the IoT platform market during the next few years. IoT integrates technologies such as data communication, data storage, hardware design, and mining and is the latest trend in the global technology arena. Due of its potential applications and numerous advantages including high convenience, improved decision-making, improved handling of emergencies, cost benefits, improved quality of life, remote access, and improvements in safety and security, several organizations, industries, and technologists are adopting IoT since it empowers the end-user to make informed decisions.
Market Segments
By Application
- Home Automation
- Wearable Technology
- Smart City
- Industrial Automation
- Connected Transportation
- Healthcare
- Smart Retail
- Smart Agriculture
- Connected Logistics
By Geography
North America
- US.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
By Deployment
- Public
- Private
- Hybrid
By Platform
- Device Management
- Connectivity Management
- Application Enablement
Organization Size
- Small & Medium Enterprise
- Large Enterprise
By Service
- Professional Services
- Training & Consulting
- Integration Services
- Support & Maintenance
- Managed Services
Major market drivers and restraints
- Demand for better connectivity
- Growing diversity in IoT standards
- Threat of cyber-attacks reduces market spirit
- Implementation of IoT platform leads to loss of jobs for unskilled employees
- Industrial internet revolution
- Investments in IoT start-ups
Scope of Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the IoT Platform market in upcoming years
- Precise estimation of the global IoT Platform market size, share and its contribution to the Global IoT Platform market
- Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the IoT Platform industry across various geographies such as the North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
- A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on several vendors
- Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth of IoT Platform manufacturers
