Global LIDAR Market 2024 Survey -Share, Size, Trends and Forecasts, by Top Players :Teledyne Optech incorporated  Hexagon, Sick AG and Trimble Inc.  Quantum Spatial, Faro Technologies, Beijing Beike Technology Co., Ltd

Global LIDAR Market Segmentation By Geography, Component (Laser Scanners, Navigation & Positioning Systems); Product (Aerial, Ground-Based, UAV, Solid-State), Service (Aerial Surveying, Asset Management, GIS Service, Ground-Based Surveying, Mapping & Modeling), Application (Corridor Mapping, Engineering, Environment, ADAS & Driverless Cars, Exploration, Urban Planning, Cartography, Meteorology) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Lidar Market is expected to reach USD 5,842.37 million by 2024 from USD 1,058.40 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 24.1% in the forecast 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast to 2024.

Key Drivers: Global LIDAR Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global Lidar market are rising government initiatives and increasing adoption, increasing use of drones in numerous applications, growing lidar application in engineering projects and large-magnitude set and technological advancement. These factors demand the Lidar system which boosts the market growth.

High cost of lidar and high surveying application expenses may hinder the growth of the market.

Many companies are increasingly focusing on technological advancement of lidar devices in order to strengthen their product portfolios in the Lidar market.

Top Key Players Covered In This Report:

The Global Lidar Market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Teledyne Optech incorporated dominated the Lidar market accounting for a highest market share in 2016, followed by Hexagon, Sick AG and Trimble Inc. Other players in this market include Quantum Spatial, Faro Technologies, Beijing Beike Technology Co., Ltd, Riegl Laser Measurement Systems Gmbh , Velodyne Lidar, Inc. Yellowscan , Geokno India Pvt. Ltd., Quanergy Systems, Inc., Innoviz Technologies Ltd, Innoluce BV, Leddartech, Autonomoustuff, Geodigital, Trilumina, Tetravue, Luminar, Princeton Lightwave Inc., Neptec Technologies among others.

Teledyne Optech Incorporated:

Founded in 1974 and headquartered Toronto, Canada, engaged in the manufacturing of camera survey instruments and advanced lidar for terrestrial mapping, mobile and airborne. These involves technologies such as GPS, inertial navigation, range finding laser based instruments for level monitoring, camera, waveform digitization and many more. It do work with the military, government, space based organization and commercials in order to fulfill their respective demand. They offer standalone and fully integrated camera solutions and lidar in airborne, mobile mapping, mine cavity monitoring, and space proven sensors, terrestrial laser scanning.

Apart from Canada, It has its presence in the USA, Europe, China and worldwide.

Trimble Inc.:

Founded in 1978 and headquartered California, U.S., Trimble Inc. provides solutions that facilitate high-quality, productive workflows and information exchange, driving value for a global and diverse customer base of surveyors, engineering and GIS service companies, governments, utilities and transportation authorities. The company operates in four business segments namely engineering & construction, filed solution, mobile solution and advanced devices. The mobile solution segment offers products of Lidar used in various applications like industrial, automotive and others.

The company operates in more than 30 countries across various geographical regions such as U.S., Europe, Asia and rest of world. The some of the subsidiary are Applanix Corporation, Sefaira, Inpho GmbH, Geotronics Southern Europe SL, Trimble Navigation India Private ltd, Apache Technologies Inc, Trimble Military and Advanced Systems, Inc and among others.

Recent Development:

In October, 2016, Trimble launched TX6 and improved TX8 3D laser scanning solutions. These system provide customers with a range of options to fit their application needs without compromising data quality, accuracy or efficiency.

Sick AG:

Founded in 1946 and headquartered Waldkirch, Germany, is a manufacturer, producer as well as distributors of systems, sensors for industrial automation technology. It do operates in Logistics Automation, factory and product automation which includes multiple of activities such as dectection, ranging, analyzer, system solutions, , identification, photoelectric, gas analyzers, sensor control, dust and ultrasonic gas flow measuring devices, 2D and 3D vision cameras, distance sensors and many more.

It has its presence in worldwide. Few of its subsidiaries are SICK MAIHAK, Inc., SICK, Inc., SICK AG, Sick Pty Ltd, Sick Maihak GmbH, SICK Sensors Ltd., SICK nv/sa, Ação Solução, Sick Optic-Electronic Co., Limited, SICK IVP AB, SICK STEGMANN GmbH and many more.

