Global Lighters Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
— Global Lighters Industry
This report studies the global market size of Lighters in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Lighters in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Lighters market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
A lighter is a portable device used to create a flame, and to ignite a variety of combustible materials, such as cigars, gas stoves, fireworks, candles or cigarettes. It consists of a metal or plastic container filled with a flammable fluid or pressurized liquid gas, a means of ignition to produce the flame, and some provision for extinguishing the flame. Alternatively, a lighter can be powered by electricity, using an electric arc or heating element to ignite the target.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Lighters include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Lighters include
BIC
Tokai
Clipper
Swedishmatch
Zippo
Visol
Colibri
NingBo XINHAI
S.T.Dupont
Zhejiang Baicheng Yanju Limited
Dunhill
Market Size Split by Type
Disposable Lighters
Non-Disposable Lighters
Market Size Split by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
…
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Lighters market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Lighters market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Lighters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Lighters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Lighters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lighters Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Lighters Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Disposable Lighters
1.4.3 Non-Disposable Lighters
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Lighters Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.5.3 Independent Retailers
1.5.4 Convenience Stores
1.5.5 Specialist Retailers
1.5.6 Online Retailers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
