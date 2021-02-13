Global Marketing Automation Software Market accounted USD 7.69 billion at CAGR of 8.19 % Forecast by 2019-2026| Analysis by IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc, ActiveCampaign, LLC., SHARPSPRING., Microsoft

Global Marketing Automation Software Market reports are a thorough analysis which enables the client to assess the long haul based request and predicts exact executions. The Global Marketing Automation Software Market exploration research spreads noteworthy information which makes the record a convenient asset for directors, industry specialists and other key individuals alongside charts and tables to help comprehend Global Marketing Automation Software Market patterns, drivers and market challenges. Marketing Automation Software industry report 2019 is a complete report conveying statistical surveying information that is significant for new market participants as well as established players. The development rate is anticipated relying upon the scholarly examination of the data on the overall Global Marketing Automation Software industry. The drivers and restrictions are assembled after the entire consciousness of the worldwide industry development. Likewise, different significant players in the worldwide market have been studied n this report. Consolidating the information with the important discoveries, the report has anticipated the solid future development of the Semiconductors and Electronics industry in the entirety of its regional and various segments.

According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, global marketing automation software market accounted to USD 7.69 billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 8.19 % during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in Marketing Automation Software market are Adobe., Act-On Software Inc., HubSpot Inc., Infusionsoft, Oracle, IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc, ActiveCampaign, LLC., SHARPSPRING., Microsoft, LoopFuse, Teradata, Salesfusion and Scandinavian Airlines System.

Marketing automation software can be explained as software platforms which are specifically designed for the marketing department of the organization to increase the efficiency & effectiveness of the marketing channel online. This integrates social networking & social media channels for promotion and advertising of the product or a company. Marketing automation efficiently automates the repetitive tasks within the organization when it comes to market the products.

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Global marketing automation software market is segmented on the basis of application, vertical, deployment mode, end user and geography.

By Applications (Campaign Management, E-Mail Marketing, Mobile Application, Inbound Marketing, Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring, Reporting and Analytics, Social Media Marketing, Other Applications),

By Vertical (Academic & Education, Advertising and Design, Banking Financial and Insurance, Healthcare, High Tech, Manufacturing and Distribution, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Other Verticals),

By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On Premises),

By End User (Small and Medium Businesses, Enterprises) and

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Rising number of social network users’ world wide

According to statista there is huge increase in the number of users on social media across the globe. Increase in the trend for information & communication technology is the major reason for rapid growth in number of social media users. According to data in 2012 the number of users around the globe was nearly 1.40 billion & in year 2017 it rises to nearly 2.46 billion. Nearly 75% increment in 5 year has been observed. As marketing automation software integrates social network & social media channel for branding, growth in number of social media users drives the growth of marketing automation software market.

