Global Medical Carts Market Growing at a CAGR of 14.5% Global Players Armstrong Medical, Capsa Solutions LLCMedline Industries Inc., Midmark Corporation, Moore Medical LLC (subsidiary of McKesson Medical-Surgical), Nortek, Inc.
The Medical Carts Market accounted to USD 550.0 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
The demand for Global Medical Carts market is anticipated to be high for the next five years. By considering this demand we provide latest Global Medical Carts Market Report which gives complete industry analysis, market outlook, size, growth and forecast till 2024. This report will assist in analyzing the current and future business trends, sales and revenue forecasts.
The Global Medical Carts market report offers fine intelligence that prepares market players to compete well against their toughest competitors on the basis of growth, sales, and other vital factors. The research study lays emphasis on key growth opportunities and market trends apart from critical market dynamics including market drivers and challenges. With the help of this report, interested parties can equip themselves to adapt according to the changes in the Medical Carts industry and secure a strong market position for years to come. The report provides market development statistics, a list of select leading players, deep regional analysis, and a broad market segmentation study to give a complete understanding of the Global Medical Carts market.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
Some of the Top Major Global Medical Carts Market Players Are:
- AFC Industries
- Chang Gung Medical Technology Co.
- Altus Inc.
- ITD GmbH
- Life-Medic HealthCare Supplies Pte Ltd
- Armstrong Medical
- Capsa Solutions LLC Medline Industries Inc.
- Midmark Corporation
- Moore Medical LLC
- subsidiary of McKesson Medical-Surgical
- Nortek, Inc.
- Omnicell Inc.
- The Harloff Company (Harloff Manufacturing Co.)
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Improving focus on patient safety
- Increase in healthcare expenditure
- Growth in investment on healthcare infrastructures
- Technological developments
- High cost of customized medical carts
- Lack of skilled professionals
The Medical Carts Market has been segmented as below:
Medical Carts Market, by Product Type
- Emergency
- Anesthesia
- Procedure
Medical Carts Market, by End User
- Hospitals
- Nursing Homes and Long Term Care Centers
- Clinics
Medical Carts Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
