Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Future Scope by Key Innovators – 3M, Arkema, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, SCIGRIP, Scott Bader Company Ltd., LORD Corporation

Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive is a variant of structural adhesive that is produced from methyl methacrylate chemical compound. These structural adhesives are used to hold or build together joints in any structure. These adhesives also include a hardener and are mixed with a resin. These adhesives are used to improve the integrity of the structure and are resistant to heavy impact or peeling.

Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.13 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.01 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.47% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high levels of demand from the various end users due to the growing levels of urbanization.

The Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Report examines the competitive scenario of the manufacturer and gives market share to all major players on the basis of production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other important factors. The report also covers import / export data in all the key regions covered by the report. In addition, we provide information on import / export data in any particular country as required.

Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Substrate (Metal, Plastic, Composite, Others), End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Marine, Wind Energy, General Assembly, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the methyl methacrylate adhesives are Illinois Tool Works Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, 3M, Arkema, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, SCIGRIP, Scott Bader Company Ltd., LORD Corporation, DowDuPont, Novachem Corporation ltd, ND Industries Inc., Hernon Manufacturing INC, Parson Adhesives Inc., Chemique Adhesives & Sealants Ltd, Permabond LLC and Engineered Bonding Solutions LLC.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, H.B. Fuller Company announced they had completed the acquisition of Royal Adhesives & Sealants.

In February 2015, Arkema announced that they had completed the acquisition of Bostik and with this acquisition Arkema enhances its product expertise and is expected to become a global leader of chemicals and additives.

Market Drivers:

Increased levels of demand from the various end-users due to the added benefits related to the usage is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

High levels of demand for lightweight and environmental-friendly vehicles is also expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuations and vulnerable nature of raw material prices is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation:

By Substrate

Metal

Plastic

Composite

Others

By End-Use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Marine

Wind Energy

General Assembly

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Competitive Analysis:

Global methyl methacrylate adhesives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of methyl methacrylate adhesives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.