Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market Development of New Products to Boost Demand By Dominated Players – like BD, GE, CooperSurgical, Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Getinge, Nonin Medical, Inc

Detailed market study on the “Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market” Research Report 2024 by Research For Markets begins with a description of the product, definition, scope of product and classification, cost, specifications and Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market outlook. The report analyses the important factors of the Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market based on present industry situations, market demands, business strategies utilized by Geogrids market players, and the future prospects from various angles in detail. The report provides Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market forecast period from 2018 to 2024.

The Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market accounted to USD 3,145.2 million by the end of 2024 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2024.

Top players of Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market are

BD, GE, CooperSurgical, Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Getinge, Nonin Medical, Inc., BabyBloom Healthcare BV, Nonin Medical, Inc., MTTS Asia, Fanem and others.

Market Segments

On the grounds of geography the market covers the 6 major regions, namely

North America,

Latin America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

By Neonatal Equipment,

Infant Warmers & Incubators,

Phototherapy Equipment,

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Assistance & Monitoring Devices

On the basis of Product the market is categorized in

Thermoregulation devices,

Monitoring Systems,

Hearing Screening Devices and

Vision Screening Equipment

By End User the market is classified in

Hospitals,

Pediatric and Neonatal Clinics

Nursing Homes

Major countries covered in this report are

S.,

Canada,

Germany,

France,

K.,

Netherlands,

Switzerland,

Turkey,

Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this MARKET. The report includes market shares of Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Marketfor global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in the incidence of premature birth.

Increasing awareness of prenatal and neonatal care

Increased demand for prenatal therapeutics, diagnostics, and monitoring devices

Government co-operation to provide better care for prenatal and neonatal infants

Advanced techniques.

Launch of innovative products are some of the drivers for market.

Lack of technical personnel and availability of substitute technologies.

High price devices and ventilators, with lack of product differentiation are the factors that hamperthe growth rate.

Rise in demand of fetal MRI, technological innovations and the high demand for portable and versatile systems are the opportunities for the future market.

Lack of awareness and economic constraints in developing countries and product recalls are the challenge for the market.

