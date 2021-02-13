Global Nuclear Medicine Market expected to grow at a CARG of 10.07% between 2018 and 2023
After extensive research ranging from primary including stakeholders, companies and industry experts to a secondary one, there has been the creation of a detailed and informative Global Nuclear Medicine Market Report. As of 2015, its value was about $4.42 billion. However, that will have changed by 2020 at a CAGR of 10.55% to amount to $8.93 billion.
The report has highlighted the market drivers that will play a huge role in bringing about that notable market growth. One of the market drivers is the fact that the demand is also rising even in emerging nations. Equally important, the growth rate of not only cardiovascular ailments but also the various types of cancers have done the same. Everyone is looking for better therapies. There is also a rising need to ensure that diagnostic methods are done early as well as accurately. Due to all that, the global nuclear medicine market has been snowballing. The future is also very bright given the technological advancements as far as the neurological applications are concerned.
Nevertheless, the market also has a share of its challenges. The first one is the immense competition that the nuclear medicine market faces. One such competitor is the conventional diagnostic methods available to the patients. The other one is the fact that the industry receives strict regulations from the government.
The report analyzes Global Nuclear Medicine Market by product type. Medicine type, indication, region, and country. The summary is as follows.
By Indication
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Oncological Disorders
- Neurological Disorders
- Others
By Product Type
- Diagnostic
- Therapeutic
By Diagnostic Type
- SPECT
- PET
By Therapeutic Type
- Alpha Emitters
- Beta emitters
- Brachytherapy
Country Analysis
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- India
- Japan
- China
- Brazil
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- ROW
Applications Covered by the Report
- Therapeutics
- Bone Metastasis
- Cardiology
- Endocrine Tumors
- Lymphoma
- Nephrology
- Neurology
- Thyroid
- Other Therapeutic Applications
- Diagnostics
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
Types of Nuclear Medicine Covered by the Report
- Alpha Emitters
- Beta Emitters
- Brachytherapy
- Diagnostics
- Nuclear Medicine Therapeutic Isotopes
- Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Diagnostics
- Positron emission tomography (PET) Radiopharmaceuticals
- Procedure Volumes Covered
- Single photon emission tomography (SPECT)
- Single photon emission tomography (SPECT) Radiopharmaceuticals
- Therapeutic
Key players
- Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.
- Ashby Gorman Baker Ltd
- Bayer Healthcare
- Bracco Imaging S.P.A
- Cardinal Health
- Digirad
- Eczcibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products
- GE Healthcare
- IBA Molecular Imaging
- Lantheus Medical Imaging
- Mallinckrodt PLC
- Mediso Ltd.
- Nordion, Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthcare
As of 2015, North America contributed the most in terms of revenue. That’s because the technology in the area experienced considerable advancement. The area that will register a relatively high growth over the forecast period will be the Asia Pacific. The reason is the increase in incidences of both cardiovascular and neurological diseases. Cancer too is increasing in the region.