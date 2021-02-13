Global Pediatric Vaccine Market Development of New Products to Boost Demand By Dominated Players – like Novartis, LG Life Sciences, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products, Sinovac Biotech, Bavarian Nordic, Bio Med
The Pediatric Vaccine market accounted to USD 23.02 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% By 2024.
Major Companies Involved
Sanofi, GSK, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Merck, Novartis, LG Life Sciences, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products, Eli Lilly and Company, Roche, Novo Nordisk, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Serum Institute of India, Zydus Group, Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals, Sinovac Biotech, Bavarian Nordic, Bio Med, Lupin, Indian Immunologicals, Baxter International Inc., Crucell, Janssen Inc., KAKETSUKEN, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and others
Pediatric Vaccine market report delivers a detailed study with present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market it provides a thorough synopsis on the study of market and how it is changing the Food and Beverages industry. This market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest business development amid the estimate forecast frame for each product in terms of revenue, gross margin and the financial health of the organization. The Global Pediatric Vaccine Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report also analyzes innovative business strategies; value added factors and business opportunities with Detailed Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Segments
On the basis of geography,
- North America & South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific, and
- Middle East & Africa
By technology, the Pediatric Vaccine market is segmented into
- dendritic cells vaccines,
- live attenuated vaccines,
- synthetic vaccines,
- toxoid vaccines,
- inactivated vaccines,
- conjugate vaccines,
- recombinant vector vaccines and subunit vaccines
By product, the market for Pediatric Vaccine is segmented into
- pediatric vaccines,
- CNS drugs,
- pediatric hormones,
- allergy & respiratory drugs and
- anti-infective drugs
By end user, the Pediatric Vaccine market is segmented into
- Pediatric,
- Adult
By disease, the Pediatric Vaccine market is segmented into
- Infectious disease,
- cancer and
- allergy
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
- In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
- The report includes market shares of Pediatric Vaccine market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
- Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
- List of abbreviations
See the complete table of contents and list of exhibits, as well as selected illustrations and example pages from this report.
Market Drivers and Restraints
- Expanding government and private spending
- Rising concern against vaccine-preventable diseases
- Rise in technological advancement
- Growing awareness
- Increasing investments
Competitive Analysis
The Pediatric Vaccine market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Pediatric Vaccine market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.
