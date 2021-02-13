Global Pipeline Safety Market Grow Exponentially During the Forecast-2024 with: accounted for USD 6.3 billion growing at a CAGR of 10.1%

Global Pipeline Safety Market Geography; Technology & Solution (Perimeter Intrusion Detection, Secure Communication, SCADA for Pipeline, Pipeline Monitoring System, ICS); Service (Pipeline Integrity Management Services, Professional Services); Vertical- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global Pipeline Safety Market accounted for USD 6.3 billion growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast to 2024.

Pipelines are used to transport gas & liquid products to various locations and to users over long distance across the country. These pipelines are recognized as a safe & reliable means for transporting hazardous product over significant distance. However, improper handling and distribution of these hazardous product may endanger human life and adversely affect the environment. The Transportation Security Administration, within the department of Homeland Security (DHS) is the lead agency for security & transportation including pipelines. Increasing requirement of controlling and monitoring fluid dynamics in Oil & gas industry is expected to boost the demand for pipeline safety market over the forecast period.

Rising incidents of oil and gas attacks is the major reason to deploy pipeline safety solutions across the globe

Key Target Audience

Government agencies

Cyber security vendors

Networking and telecommunication companies

Video surveillance system providers

Consulting firms

System integrators

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Information Technology (IT) security agencies

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global pipeline safety market are –

GENERAL ELECTRIC, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, BAE Systems, Future Fibre Technologies, Thales Group, Senstar Corporation, Syrinix, POLUS-ST, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and others.

Company Share Analysis:

The report for global pipeline safety market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendor’s strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure provider’s ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Balanced use of resources

Increased spending by oil & gas companies for infrastructure and network protection

Expansion and upgradation of refineries, drilling sites, and exploration of new Sites

Lack of apprehensions

Growing population and political instability in the middle east

Market Segmentation:

The global pipeline safety market is segmented on the basis of technology and solution into perimeter intrusion detection, secure communication, SCADA for pipeline, pipeline monitoring system, industrial control systems security (ICS). The secure communication segment is further sub segmented into satellite monitoring and GIS mapping, and video surveillance. The pipeline monitoring system segment is further sub segmented into leakage detection, external threat detection, pig tracking, and integrated fiber optic monitoring.

On the basis of service, the global pipeline safety market is segmented into pipeline integrity management services, and professional services. The professional services segment is further sub segmented into risk management, consulting services, and repair and maintenance

On the basis of vertical, the global pipeline safety market is segmented into natural gas, crude oil, refined products, and others.

On the basis of geography, the global pipeline safety market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

