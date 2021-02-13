Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Market Analysis- Size, Share, Sales, Growth, Forecast, Segment, Application Analysis 2025

Market Analysis:

The Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Market is expected to reach USD 2.96 billion by 2025, from USD 1.93 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This market report categorizes the global and regional Polytetrafluoroethylene market segment by region, type, and applications. Polytetrafluoroethylene market report studies market insights, suppliers, buyers, threats of new entrants and substitute products. Also, the research report includes the various market dynamics like drivers, restraints, and opportunities globally. The report involves the various affecting factors like market share, competitive intelligence, and growth opportunity.

Top Companies

Chemours

Dongyue

Daikin

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

3M

Asahi Glass Company

Halopolymer

Shanghai 3f New Materials Company

Solvay

Zhejiang Juhua

Shamrock Technologies

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical

Dupont

Mitsui Fluorochemicals

Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry

Micro Powders

Hubei Everflon Polymer

Quadrant

Chenguang R.I.C.I., Zeus Inc.

Halo Polymers

Arkema SA, AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc.

Halopolymer Ojsc

Saint-Gobain among others.

Report potential

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

Strategies of key players and product offerings

In-depth market segmentation

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Polytetrafluoroethylene Market” and its commercial landscape

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Polytetrafluoroethylene Market

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of product type:

Granular/Molded Powder

Fine Powder

Dispersion

Micronized Powder

Segmentation on the basis of end-use industry:

Chemical & Industrial Processing

Automotive & Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Others

Major Market Drivers & Restraint:

High demand from end-use industries

Increasing demand in emerging countries

Rise in use of reprocessed PTFE

Stringent environmental regulations

High demand in medical applications

Competitive Analysis:

The global polytetrafluoroethylene market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of polytetrafluoroethylene market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

