Global Position Sensor Market Trends & Future Development Status accounted for USD 3.75 billion growing at a CAGR of 7.3%

Position Sensors are the sensors used in measuring the distance travelled by a body from its particular location. Optical position sensors are useful in improving the power management of smart devices; hence, the demand for the position sensor will rise in the near future. It has its wide application in machine tools, test equipment, robotics. Growing adoption of position sensors in the aviation and aerospace industry may act as major driver in the growth of optical sensor market. On the other side, high prices of components may hamper the market.

The Global Position Sensor Market accounted for USD 3.75 billion growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global position sensor market are Honeywell International Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., AMS AG, MTS Systems Corporation; Renishaw PLC., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG., Stmicroelectronics N.V., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Allegro Microsystems, LLC, Bourns Inc., Dr. Johannes HEIDENHAIN, Hans TURCK GmbH & Co. KG, Novotechnik U.S. Inc., SIKO GmbH, Sensata Technologies, Piher Sensors & Controls, Zettlex UK Ltd, Variohm EuroSensor,HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Alliance Sensor Group,POSITEK LIMITED,NetzerLtd,FRABA B.V.,and others.

Company Share Analysis:

The report for global position sensor market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendor’s strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure provider’s ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Amalgamation of position sensors in modern automobiles

Increasing emphasis on measurement and inspection in the manufacturing industry

Growing adoption of position sensors in the aviation and aerospace industry

High prices of components and raw materials

Market Segmentation:

The Global Position Sensor Market is segmented on the basis of type into linear position sensor, and rotary position sensor. The linear position sensor segment is further sub segmented into linear encoders, linear variable differential transformer (LVDT), magnetostrictive sensor, linear potentiometer, and laser position sensor. The rotary position sensor segment is further sub segmented into rotary encoder, rotary potentiometer, rotary variable differential transformer (RVDT), and resolver.

On the basis of contact type, the global position sensor market is segmented into contact, and non-contact.

On the basis of output, the global position sensor market is segmented into analog, and digital.

On the basis of application, the global position sensor market is segmented into test equipment, material handling, machine tools, motion systems, and robotics.

On the basis of industry, the global position sensor market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, packaging and others.

On the basis of geography, the global position sensor market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

