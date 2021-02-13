Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Forecast By 2025 | Key Players Hitachi Ltd., Positron Corporation, Mediso Ltd, Kindsway Biotech, Invicro, LLC, Positrigo BPET

This report examines the global market size in key areas such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central, and South America, the Middle East and Africa. This report examines the global status of the Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market, the competitive environment, market share, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Secondary research has identified key market players and primary and secondary research has determined their market share. All percentage shares, divisions, and breakdowns were determined from secondary sources and primary sources verified. This research report classifies the Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market by top players/brands, region, type and end users. To estimate and validate the size of the Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market, top-down and bottom-up approaches were used. This report contains estimates of the market size for value (million US$) and volume (K units).

Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025, According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market Report.

PET is most widely used by oncologists in order to diagnose various types of cancer; neurologists in order to diagnose neurological disorders and cardiologists in order to diagnose cardiovascular diseases. PET imaging procedure provides a better insight about the working condition of organs and tissues, size, shape, and position. Positron emission tomography (PET) is a nuclear medicine imaging procedure. It is used to monitor internal body organs and tissues for identifying certain disease conditions. It is performed by a small amount of radioactive substance called tracers helps in performing the procedure which gets moved through blood circulation. Thus it helps radiologists to identify the area of concern precisely.

The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market accounted for USD 937.5 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast to 2024.

Major Players: Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market

Some of the major market players in this market are- GENERAL ELECTRIC, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Positron Corporation, Mediso Ltd, Kindsway Biotech, Invicro, LLC, Positrigo BPET, ImaginAb, IBC Advanced Technologies, Inc, ONCOVISION, Advanced Accelerator Applications, PETsys Electronics SA, Blue Earth Diagnostics Limited, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, PMOD Technologies LLC, NuView Life Sciences.

Free Sample Report Available, Check it now! @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-positron-emission-tomography-pet-scanners-market

Segmentation: Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market

The global market for positron emission tomography (PET) scanners by the following sub-categories is presented

By Product Type

Full Ring PET Scanners

Partial Ring PET Scanners

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Others

By Detector Type

Bismuth Germanium Oxide

Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate

Gadolinium Oxyorthosilicate

Lutetium Fine Silicate

Lutetium Yttrium Orthosilicate

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

PET Centres

Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Free Inquiry before Buying and Discuss about Report TOC Customization with Analyst @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-positron-emission-tomography-pet-scanners-market

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL POSITRON EMISSION TOMOGRAPHY (PET) SCANNERS MARKET

Increasing incidence of cancer and cardiac ailments:

According to the national cancer institute, 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States. Based on the 2011-2015 data the number of cases of cancer is 164 per 1000,000 persons. Cancer mortality is higher in men, that is 197 per 100,000 men and in women, it is 139 per 100,000 women.

Increase in the incidence of neurological disorders:

The use of PET is increasing year after year, as it is widely used in combination with other diagnostic technology such as CT and MRI, ongoing technological developments, hence this can be widely used in various neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, epilepsy etc. According to the world health organization 35.0% of the deaths in Europe are due to brain disorders.

Request For [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-positron-emission-tomography-pet-scanners-market

Report Focal-Point : Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market

Drivers and restrains of the market Key developments in the market In-depth market segmentation Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry

Study Highlights: Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market with Contact Information The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market, Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Exclusive News on Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/news/product-launch/global-positron-emission-tomography-pet-scanners-market/

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact Us-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://databridgemarketresearch.com