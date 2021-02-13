Global Potato Protein Market Revenue Opportunities and Analysis with Key Vendor – AKV Langholt, Agrana, ROQUETTE, AGRANA Beteiligungs -AG, Avebe, PEPEES Group

Potatoes have all nine amino acids but the unseen fact is that the potatoes does not contain adequate amount of all of them to be considered a complete protein. Foods are categorized as sources of complete or incomplete protein. Complete proteins cover a sufficient amount of all nine essential amino acids. Examples of complete proteins include meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, quinoa and soy. So unlike many other plant foods, potatoes are incomplete proteins.

Global Potato Protein Market is expected to reach USD 100.07 million by 2025, from USD 72.56 million growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the global potato protein market in the next 6 years.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the Global Potato Protein Market are PPZ Niechlowie, TEREOS, Omega Protein Corporation, Meelunie B.V., KMC Ingredients, SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH, AKV Langholt, Agrana, ROQUETTE, AGRANA Beteiligungs -AG, Avebe, PEPEES Group, Dutch Protein & Services BV, The Scoular Company, (Qingdao), Sinofood Industrial Co., Limited, Avebe, Kerry Group plc. DuPont, Emsland Group and TechSci Research, among others.

The Main Objectives of Potato Protein Market:

A complete framework market analysis providing in-depth information through investigation (Emerging niche segments and regional markets).

This report includes market synopsis, market features, market restraints, statistical analysis of product based on the facts.

Historical, present, and prospective size of the market from the perspective of both value and volume (product type, application, and regions).

Information on market segmentation, major opportunities and market trends, market limitations, and major challenges faced by the competitive market.

Recommendations to companies to substantiate their foothold in the market.

It includes the upstream and downstream analysis of the market players, their activities related to production and distribution channels, product cost analysis.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in vegan population

Consumer concerns regarding food allergens in products

Nutritional profile of potato proteins

High production costs

Limited consumption of potato protein in the food and feed industries

Competitive Analysis:

The global potato protein market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of potato protein market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Potato Protein Market

The Global Potato Protein Market is segmented based on type, application and geographical segments. Based on type, the global potato protein market is segmented isolates and concentrates.

On the basis of application, the global potato protein market is classified into food & beverages and feed. The food & beverages market segment is further sub segmented into meat, dairy, confectionery, processed foods, beverages and sports nutrition.

Based on geography the global potato protein market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Avebe, an international developer and producer of starch and starch specialties has launched a new potato protein to address consumer trends. Solanic100 is a new potato protein isolate which impeccably fits in with a healthy lifestyle. From to the new FAO references, Solanic100 has a very high protein quality mark. Also, it has high level of essential amino acids and outstanding digestibility. The score is called the digestible indispensable amino acid score (DIAAS). Solanic100 has a DIAAS of 128% based on the adult amino acid reference pattern and that is the highest DIAAS for any plant protein in the market. In December 2017, a Danish firm, Lihme Protein Solutions (LPS) has developed innovative food protein ingredients and processes for their production, it has also revealed that KMC amba and AKV Langholt will be effective through joint developments and license agreements with the Danish potato starch manufacturers to work together, develop and commercialize functional food proteins from potato fruit juice which is a by-product of potato starch.

