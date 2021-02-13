Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC) (Power management ICs) are used to manage power requirements and to support voltage scaling and power delivery sequencing in power electronic devices. They are the key components in any electronic device with a power supply, battery, or power cord and they optimize power usage. The power management ICs that are used in smartphones referred to as smartphone power management ICs

To capitalize on market opportunities in the new growth cycle, chipmakers need to make fundamental, structural improvements by means of improving research and development, innovative supply chains, transformation of sales force etc., This tends to attract more investments and revenues in the sector.

The Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market was valued at 4090 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 5430 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC).

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC), presents the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Qualcomm

TI

Dialog

ON Semi

NXP

MediaTek Inc.

Renesas

STMicroelectronics

Analog Devices

Toshiba

Infineon

Microchip

Maxim

ROHM

Skyworks

Market Segment by Product Type

Voltage Regulators

Integrated ASSP Power Management Ics

Battery Management ICs

Others

Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial & Healthcare

Telecom & Networking

Others

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

