Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market Report is a professional and in-depth study by Key Players – Boston Scientific, Boston Scientific Cardiology, CryoLife, Inc., Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences, Symetis, Braile Biomédica, Colibri Heart Valve

A comprehensive analysis of the Global prosthetic heart valve/ artificial heart valve Market is been done in this intelligence report. It includes the investigations done on the past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. An accurate data of the products, strategies and market shares of leading companies in this particular market is mentioned. The prosthetic heart valve/ artificial heart valve market report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the Global market. The report further projects the size and valuation of the global market in the coming forecast period. The report also presents a thorough qualitative and quantitative data affecting to the projected impact of these factors on market’s future growth prospects. The report also analyzes innovative business strategies; value added factors and business opportunities with Detailed Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global prosthetic heart valve/ artificial heart valve market accounted to USD 4.53 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 12.70% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

In April 2018, CryoLife acquired On-X Life Technologies, Inc..

As per the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, in 2015 approximately 3,990 patients are currently noted for heart transplant in the U.S. According to the European Cardiovascular Disease Statistics in 2015 approximately 11.3 million new cases were observed of cardiovascular disease in Europe

According to the Scottish Heart Disease Statistics in 2015, approximately 7.5% of men and 4.3% women were suffer from heart failure disease.

COMPANIES COVERED

Boston Scientific,

Boston Scientific Cardiology,

CryoLife, Inc.,

Medtronic,

Edwards Lifesciences,

Symetis,

Braile Biomédica,

Colibri Heart Valve,

Jude Medical,

LivaNova,

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd,

Abbott and others

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL PROSTHETIC HEART VALVE MARKET

Increase in the prevalence of heart value disease and valvular heart disease:

The leading of death in U.S. is heart disease, killing more than 600,000 Americans each year. It was found that each year more than 5 million Americans are diagnosed with heart value disease. Heart valve disease can occur in any single valve or a combination of the four valves, but diseases of the aortic and mitral valves are the most common. Calcific aortic stenosis is the most common cause of aortic stenosis. Around 1.5 million people in the United States suffer from aortic stenosis, out of which approximately 500,000 among this group of patients suffer from severe aortic stenosis that is an estimated 250,000 patients with severe aortic stenosis. Around 80,000-85,000 aortic valve replacement procedures are performed every year in the U.S.

Rise in prevalence of cardiac disorders:

According to center for disease control and prevention, coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease, killing about 366,000 people in 2015. In the United States, there is a case of heart attack in every 40 seconds. Every minute, more than one person in the United States dies from a heart disease-related event. It was found that heart disease costs the United States around USD 200 billion each year.

Global Prosthetic Heart Valve/ Artificial Heart Valve Market – Market Segmentation:

The global prosthetic heart valve/ artificial heart valve market is segmented on the basis of type.

Type

Transcatheter Heart Valve

Tissue Heart Valve

Mechanical Heart Valve

On the basis of type, global prosthetic heart valve/ artificial heart valve market is segmented into transcatheter heart valve, tissue heart valve, and mechanical heart valve. Transcatheter heart valves segment is expected to witness the highest market growth in the forecast period (2017-2024) due to use of less invasive techniques, more of technological advancement, increasing number of patients and rising prevalence of aortic stenosis.

Geographical Segmentation:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

On the basis of geography, global prosthetic heart valve/artificial heart valve market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Increasing geriatric population.

Rising prevalence and awareness of HVD

Regulatory approval and growing demand of prosthetic heart valves

Government support and funding

Favorable reimbursement scenario

