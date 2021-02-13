Global Road Safety Market 2026 Size, Analysis, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, by Top Players:Jenoptik, Kapsch AG, Sensys Gatso Group AB, American Traffic Solutions, 3M, Redflex Traffic Systems, INC

Global Road Safety Market provides a comprehensive analysis of trends in the root market, several governing elements and macroeconomic indicators, as well as improvements in the market in each segment. The report covers both regional and global market analysis and the projection of the ” Global Road Safety Market.”

Global Road Safety Market, By Solution (Red Light Enforcement, Speed Enforcement, Incident Detection System, Bus Lane Compliance, Automated Solutions, Process Violations, Passenger Data Processing, Semi-Automated Solutions, and Others), Service (Professional and Managed ), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global road safety market is expected to reach register a CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Top Competitors Analysis

Some of the major players operating in this market include Jenoptik, Kapsch AG, Sensys Gatso Group AB, American Traffic Solutions, 3M, Redflex Traffic Systems, INC., FLIR SYSTEMS, INC., Motorola Solutions, INC., Idemia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Information Engineering Group Inc. Swarco AG, Conduent, INC., and Saferoad Holding ASA.

REDFLEX HOLDINGS

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Australia. Redflex Holdings is focused on an innovative technology company, designing, and creating solutions for a world on the move. Some of the solutions offered by the company include Intelligent Traffic Management, Traffic Safety, and Ticketless Parking. These solutions are further classified into mobile speed, red light & speed, point to point average speed, managed motorways detection, intersection control, travel time monitor, pollution detection, and SMARTScene among others.

The company’s subsidiaries include Redflex Traffic Systems Inc., Redflex Pty Ltd, Transtoll Pty Ltd. and Others.

In July 2018, Redflex Holdings was awarded by the Queensland, Australia government for innovation.

Jenoptik

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Jena, Germany. Crisil Limited is engaged in providing photonics technologies. The company operates in four business segments: Mobility, Optics & Life Science, Defense & civil System, Others.

Jenoptik operates through its subsidiaries like Prodomax Automation Ltd (Canada), Vysionics Limited, JENOPTIK Optical Systems and Others and operates in Germany, Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

In June 2017, Jenoptik was awarded for supplier performance(above-average supplier performance) by American company Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems with 4 stars

In March 2017, Jenoptik has launched average speed enforcement system named as SPECS3 VECTOR at TRAFFEX show. SPECS3 VECTOR is designed to reduce the road accident caused by high speed.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Oregon, United States. FLIR Systems, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing technologies that enhance perception and awareness. The company operates in three business segments: Industrial, Government and Defense, Commercial.

The company’s subsidiaries are Extech Instruments, FLIR Systems Ltd, Armasight Inc. and Others. The company has its presence in United States, Europe, Asia, Middle East Africa, and Canada/Latin America.

In October 2018, FLIR Systems Inc has launched vehicle reconnaissance system. It is designed to maintain situational awareness, threat detection, and surveillance for battle damage assessment.

