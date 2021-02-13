Global Shallow Water Decommissioning Service Market 2018 Size, Development Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2025

This report focuses on the global Shallow Water Decommissioning Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Shallow Water Decommissioning Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Exxon Mobil (U.S.)

Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)

John Wood Group Plc (U.K.)

Tetra Technologies Inc., (U.S.)

Chevron (U.S.)

Ramboll Grooup (Denmark)

AF Gruppen ASA (Norway)

British Petroleum (U.K.)

Statoil (Norway)

Technifmc Plc (France)

Aker Solutions ASA (Norway)

Total S.A. (France)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Well Plugging and Abandonment

Conductor Removal

Mobilization and Demobilization of Derrick Barges

Platform Removal

Pipeline and Power Cable Decommissioning

Materials Disposal

Market segment by Application, split into

Topside Decommissioning

Substructure Decommissioning

Sub infrastructure Decommissioning

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Shallow Water Decommissioning Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Shallow Water Decommissioning Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Shallow Water Decommissioning Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

