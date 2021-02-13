Global Skin Lighteners Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
— Global Skin Lighteners Industry
This report studies the global market size of Skin Lighteners in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Skin Lighteners in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Skin Lighteners market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Skin lightening products are used to lighten skin tone, provide an even complexion, or even suppress or lessen melanin production in the body to avoid further darkening of the skin.
APAC will continue its dominance in the skin lighteners market over the predicted period, by occupying around 35% of the total market share. Much of the region’s growth can be attributed to the changing lifestyles, growing urbanization, and rise in disposable income. Moreover, the traditional associations of light skin tones with beauty is also propelling the demand for skin lighteners in APAC countries like India, Japan, and China. The rise in demand for skin lightening facial care products and the increasing number of beauty salons will spur growth prospects for the market in this region in the coming years.
In 2017, the global Skin Lighteners market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Skin Lighteners market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Skin Lighteners include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Skin Lighteners include
L’Oreal
P&G
Shiseido
Unilever
Beiersdorf
Estee Lauder
Clarins
AmorePacific
Revlon
Amway
Aveda
BABOR
DS Healthcare
Kao
Lotus Herbals
Mary Kay
Missha
Nature Republic
NeoStrata
Oriflame
Rachel K Cosmetics
Skinfood
Market Size Split by Type
Conventional
Organic
Other
Market Size Split by Application
Retail Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Skin Lighteners market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Skin Lighteners market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Skin Lighteners manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Skin Lighteners with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Skin Lighteners submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Skin Lighteners are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Skin Lighteners market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
